Here’s the Boston weather forecast for Tuesday

Mild and cloudy.

Chances for rain are highest in the early morning hours. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

By Boston.com Staff

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 12
    Mostly cloudy
    81° 59°
  • Tue June 13
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    66° 57°
  • Wed June 14
    Partly sunny with showers
    75° 57°
  • Thu June 15
    Intermittent clouds
    70° 62°
  • Fri June 16
    Showers
    72° 61°
  • Sat June 17
    Intermittent clouds
    75° 61°
  • Sun June 18
    Mostly cloudy
    77° 60°

Forecasters are calling for a mild, cloudy day throughout the Boston region on Tuesday, with chances for rain in the morning.

High temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s are expected, with the chance for rain highest in the early morning hours before it tapers off by midday. Temperatures warmup on Wednesday, but rain is still in the forecast.

Take a look at the radar below for the latest updates:

Radar Map

Rain

Rain Severity: Light
Rain Severity: Medium
Rain Severity: Heavy
Rain Severity: Severe

Snow

Snow Severity: Light
Snow Severity: Medium
Snow Severity: Heavy
Snow Severity: Severe

Ice

Ice Severity: Light
Ice Severity: Medium
Ice Severity: Heavy
Ice Severity: Severe

Mix

Mix Severity: Light
Mix Severity: Medium
Mix Severity: Heavy
Mix Severity: Severe