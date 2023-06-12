Weather Here’s the Boston weather forecast for Tuesday Mild and cloudy. Chances for rain are highest in the early morning hours. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 81° 59°

Tue Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 66° 57°

Wed Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 75° 57°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 70° 62°

Fri Showers Showers 72° 61°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 75° 61°

Sun Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 77° 60° Down Arrow

Forecasters are calling for a mild, cloudy day throughout the Boston region on Tuesday, with chances for rain in the morning.

High temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s are expected, with the chance for rain highest in the early morning hours before it tapers off by midday. Temperatures warmup on Wednesday, but rain is still in the forecast.

Take a look at the radar below for the latest updates:

Radar Map