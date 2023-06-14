Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Partly sunny and mild.

Boston weather , MA. 05/16/23 - Kenmore Square, Commonwealth Avenue, and the Citgo sign.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for partly sunny skies. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for the remainder of the work week calls for quiet, warm conditions.

Thursday will feature partly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, according to forecasters. There will be chances for scattered showers, but many areas are expected to remain dry.

Friday will see similar conditions with increased chances for rain heading into Saturday.

