Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

The Boston weather forecast for the remainder of the work week calls for quiet, warm conditions.
Thursday will feature partly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s, according to forecasters. There will be chances for scattered showers, but many areas are expected to remain dry.
Friday will see similar conditions with increased chances for rain heading into Saturday.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
TodayJune 16
Mostly cloudy with showers
Mostly cloudy with showers
79°61°
SatJune 17
Rain
Rain
64°57°
SunJune 18
Showers
Showers
68°58°
MonJune 19
Showers
Showers
65°58°
TueJune 20
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
68°59°
WedJune 21
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
76°64°
ThuJune 22
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
85°69°
Boston, MA
71°An afternoon shower
High 79°Low 61°
RealFeel®69° F
Humidity62%
Precipitation64%
Wind13 MPH E
Visibility10MI
Hourly Forecast
75°75 degreesrainrainPrecipitation 40%
5PM
74°74 degreescloudscloudsPrecipitation 37%
6PM
74°74 degreescloudscloudsPrecipitation 37%
7PM
73°73 degreescloudscloudsPrecipitation 43%
8PM
72°72 degreescloudscloudsPrecipitation 47%
9PM
71°71 degreesrainrainPrecipitation 51%
10PM
69°69 degreescloudscloudsPrecipitation 40%
11PM
67°67 degreescloudscloudsPrecipitation 34%
12AM
65°65 degreescloudscloudsPrecipitation 40%
1AM
64°64 degreesrainrainPrecipitation 64%
2AM
63°63 degreescloudscloudsPrecipitation 49%
3AM
63°63 degreesrainrainPrecipitation 64%
4AM
