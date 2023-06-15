Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

Partly cloudy and warm.

A family group of West Highland White Terriers out for daily walk in the Boston Public Garden.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for partly cloudy skies. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for quiet, summer-like conditions.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Showers begin to arrive during the overnight hours ahead of a rainy day on Saturday.

