Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast Partly cloudy and warm. The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for partly cloudy skies. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for quiet, summer-like conditions.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Showers begin to arrive during the overnight hours ahead of a rainy day on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 71° An afternoon shower High 79° Low 61° RealFeel® 69 ° F

Humidity 62%

Precipitation 64%

Wind 13 MPH E

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 75 ° 75 degrees rain rain Precipitation 40% 5PM

74 ° 74 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 37% 6PM

74 ° 74 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 37% 7PM

73 ° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 43% 8PM

72 ° 72 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 9PM

71 ° 71 degrees rain rain Precipitation 51% 10PM

69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 11PM

67 ° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 12AM

65 ° 65 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 1AM

64 ° 64 degrees rain rain Precipitation 64% 2AM

63 ° 63 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 3AM

63° 63 degrees rain rain Precipitation 64% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy with showers Mostly cloudy with showers 79° 61°

Sat Rain Rain 64° 57°

Sun Showers Showers 68° 58°

Mon Showers Showers 65° 58°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 68° 59°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 76° 64°

Thu Partly sunny Partly sunny 85° 69° Down Arrow