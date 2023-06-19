Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Clouds with chances for showers.

A man jogs on the Harborwalk that runs along the former Bayside Expo Center property
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for clouds and chances for scattered showers. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for cool, gray conditions.

Forecasters expect cloudy skies with chances for scattered showers and maybe some isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s near the coast, and in the 70s inland.

Wednesday will see partly cloudy skies with highs a bit warmer than on Tuesday.

