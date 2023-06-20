Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

A partly cloudy day.

Boston weather -- The Massachusetts Avenue Bridge as seen from View Boston, the viewing platform on the upper floors of the Prudential tower.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for partly cloudy skies. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday is calling for quiet, comfortable conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 60s near the coast with 70s inland.

Thursday will see chances for scattered showers before temperatures warm up for the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

63°Rain and drizzle
High 65°Low 57°
  • RealFeel® 59° F
  • Humidity 77%
  • Precipitation 39%
  • Wind 14 MPH E
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 64° 64 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 39% 5PM
  • 64° 64 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 6PM
  • 64° 64 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 22% 7PM
  • 63° 63 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 8PM
  • 62° 62 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 9PM
  • 61° 61 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM
  • 60° 60 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM
  • 60° 60 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 12AM
  • 59° 59 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 1AM
  • 59° 59 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 2AM
  • 58° 58 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 3AM
  • 58° 58 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 20
    Rain
    Rain
    65° 57°
  • Wed June 21
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    67° 57°
  • Thu June 22
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    66° 60°
  • Fri June 23
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    76° 68°
  • Sat June 24
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    77° 68°
  • Sun June 25
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    82° 69°
  • Mon June 26
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    78° 67°