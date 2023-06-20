Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast
A partly cloudy day.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday is calling for quiet, comfortable conditions across the region.
Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the 60s near the coast with 70s inland.
Thursday will see chances for scattered showers before temperatures warm up for the weekend.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
June 20
Rain
-
Wed
June 21
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
67°
57°
-
Thu
June 22
Mostly cloudy with showers
Mostly cloudy with showers
66°
60°
-
Fri
June 23
Mostly cloudy
-
Sat
June 24
Thunderstorms
-
Sun
June 25
Thunderstorms
-
Mon
June 26
Mostly cloudy
