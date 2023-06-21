Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Morning sun with afternoon clouds.

Boston weather , MA. 05/16/23 - Kenmore Square, Commonwealth Avenue, and the Citgo sign.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for morning sun with afternoon clouds. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for pleasant conditions before late-day chances for showers.

Forecasters expect morning sunshine with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Showers are possible late in the day or during the evening hours.

Friday looks warmer and more humid with additional chances for rain.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

65°Partly sunny
High 66°Low 56°
  • RealFeel® 65° F
  • Humidity 67%
  • Precipitation 0%
  • Wind 13 MPH E
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 21
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    66° 56°
  • Thu June 22
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    66° 60°
  • Fri June 23
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    76° 68°
  • Sat June 24
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    77° 68°
  • Sun June 25
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    78° 66°
  • Mon June 26
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    78° 67°
  • Tue June 27
    Rain
    Rain
    78° 66°