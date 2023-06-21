Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast
Morning sun with afternoon clouds.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for pleasant conditions before late-day chances for showers.
Forecasters expect morning sunshine with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Showers are possible late in the day or during the evening hours.
Friday looks warmer and more humid with additional chances for rain.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
-
66°
66 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 0%
5PM
-
65°
65 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 0%
6PM
-
64°
64 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 0%
7PM
-
62°
62 degrees
sun
sun
Precipitation 0%
8PM
-
60°
60 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
9PM
-
59°
59 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
10PM
-
59°
59 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
11PM
-
58°
58 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
12AM
-
57°
57 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
1AM
-
57°
57 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
2AM
-
56°
56 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
3AM
-
56°
56 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
4AM
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
June 21
Partly sunny with showers
Partly sunny with showers
66°
56°
-
Thu
June 22
Mostly cloudy with showers
Mostly cloudy with showers
66°
60°
-
Fri
June 23
Mostly cloudy with showers
Mostly cloudy with showers
76°
68°
-
Sat
June 24
Thunderstorms
-
Sun
June 25
Thunderstorms
-
Mon
June 26
Cloudy
-
Tue
June 27
Rain
