Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast Morning sun with afternoon clouds. The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for morning sun with afternoon clouds. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for pleasant conditions before late-day chances for showers.

Forecasters expect morning sunshine with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Showers are possible late in the day or during the evening hours.

Friday looks warmer and more humid with additional chances for rain.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 65° Partly sunny High 66° Low 56° RealFeel® 65 ° F

Humidity 67%

Precipitation 0%

Wind 13 MPH E

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 66 ° 66 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 5PM

65 ° 65 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 6PM

64 ° 64 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 7PM

62 ° 62 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 8PM

60 ° 60 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 9PM

59 ° 59 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM

59 ° 59 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM

58 ° 58 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 12AM

57 ° 57 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM

57 ° 57 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 2AM

56 ° 56 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 3AM

56° 56 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 4AM

Newsletter Signup Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up