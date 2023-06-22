Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast A stretch of muggy weather begins. The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for clouds and muggy air. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast calls for muggy, unsettled conditions for the upcoming weekend.

Friday will feature cloudy skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the 70s, according to forecasters. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Muggy conditions with chances for rain remain in the forecast through the weekend and into next week.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 65° A stray p.m. shower High 66° Low 60° RealFeel® 65 ° F

