Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

A stretch of muggy weather begins.

A man jogs on the Harborwalk that runs along the former Bayside Expo Center property
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for clouds and muggy air. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast calls for muggy, unsettled conditions for the upcoming weekend.

Friday will feature cloudy skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the 70s, according to forecasters. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Muggy conditions with chances for rain remain in the forecast through the weekend and into next week.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

65°A stray p.m. shower
High 66°Low 60°
  • RealFeel® 65° F
  • Humidity 72%
  • Precipitation 55%
  • Wind 13 MPH ENE
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 65° 65 degrees rain rain Precipitation 40% 5PM
  • 64° 64 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 37% 6PM
  • 62° 62 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 7PM
  • 62° 62 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 8PM
  • 61° 61 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 9PM
  • 61° 61 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 10PM
  • 61° 61 degrees rain rain Precipitation 55% 11PM
  • 61° 61 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 12AM
  • 61° 61 degrees rain rain Precipitation 55% 1AM
  • 61° 61 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 2AM
  • 61° 61 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 3AM
  • 62° 62 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 22
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    Mostly cloudy with showers
    66° 60°
  • Fri June 23
    Showers
    Showers
    73° 68°
  • Sat June 24
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    77° 68°
  • Sun June 25
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    78° 66°
  • Mon June 26
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    78° 67°
  • Tue June 27
    Rain
    Rain
    77° 66°
  • Wed June 28
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    77° 66°