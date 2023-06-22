Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast
A stretch of muggy weather begins.
The Boston weather forecast calls for muggy, unsettled conditions for the upcoming weekend.
Friday will feature cloudy skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the 70s, according to forecasters. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Muggy conditions with chances for rain remain in the forecast through the weekend and into next week.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
-
65°
65 degrees
rain
rain
Precipitation 40%
5PM
-
64°
64 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 37%
6PM
-
62°
62 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 34%
7PM
-
62°
62 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 34%
8PM
-
61°
61 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 34%
9PM
-
61°
61 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 40%
10PM
-
61°
61 degrees
rain
rain
Precipitation 55%
11PM
-
61°
61 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 47%
12AM
-
61°
61 degrees
rain
rain
Precipitation 55%
1AM
-
61°
61 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 40%
2AM
-
61°
61 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 34%
3AM
-
62°
62 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 40%
4AM
-
Today
June 22
Mostly cloudy with showers
Mostly cloudy with showers
66°
60°
-
Fri
June 23
Showers
-
Sat
June 24
Thunderstorms
-
Sun
June 25
Thunderstorms
-
Mon
June 26
Cloudy
-
Tue
June 27
Rain
-
Wed
June 28
Thunderstorms
