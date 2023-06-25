Weather What meteorologists are saying about Monday’s ‘strong to severe’ thunderstorms Forecasters are predicting isolated pockets of heavy rain and damaging winds. Isolated thunderstorms are expected Monday. eJessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

The weather in Boston this week will be dreary and muggy, with lots of thunderstorms and showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Isolated pockets of heavy rain and damaging winds could impact the region from noon to 9:00 p.m. Monday, with forecasters calling for scattered showers and the possibility of “strong to severe” thunderstorms, especially inland.

Monday will again feature scattered showers and thunderstorms, a few of which could be strong to severe. The better chance of severe weather is to our southwest in far southwest Connecticut. The primary threats would be heavy rain and damaging winds. #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/JAdHpHv7Qz — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) June 25, 2023

Monday’s pattern of scattered storms is “pretty much going to be the forecast for the entire week,” NWS Meteorologist Alan Dunham said.

Dunham is not exaggerating. The NWS’s forecast for most of Massachusetts is essentially the same through Sunday: showers with a chance of thunderstorms off and on through the days and nights, with highs during the day in the upper 70s and low 80s and lows at night falling into the upper 60s.

The continuous storms are the result of a low pressure system that is currently over the Great Lakes and is slowly drifting east, Dunham said. Once it gets here, the storm system will stick around for days.

Follow along for the latest on Monday’s stormy weather from local meteorologists.

