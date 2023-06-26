Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast Muggy, unsettled conditions continue. The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for continued muggy, unsettled conditions. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday will see our stretch of muggy, unsettled conditions continue.

Forecasters expect a humid day with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the 70s. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms.

More of the same is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

