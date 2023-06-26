Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Muggy, unsettled conditions continue.

Boston weather -- 07-18-22: Boston, MA: A backpack wearing pedestrian is reflected in a window of the John Hancock Building as he uses an umbrella to protect himself from the rain.
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for continued muggy, unsettled conditions. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday will see our stretch of muggy, unsettled conditions continue.

Forecasters expect a humid day with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the 70s. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms.

More of the same is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

82°A shower and t-storm
High 83°Low 68°
  • RealFeel® 85° F
  • Humidity 64%
  • Precipitation 63%
  • Wind 14 MPH S
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 80° 80 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 63% 5PM
  • 79° 79 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 6PM
  • 77° 77 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 44% 7PM
  • 75° 75 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 8PM
  • 72° 72 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 9PM
  • 70° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 37% 10PM
  • 69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 11PM
  • 68° 68 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 51% 12AM
  • 69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 1AM
  • 69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 2AM
  • 69° 69 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 51% 3AM
  • 69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 4AM

  • Today June 26
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    83° 68°
  • Tue June 27
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    76° 67°
  • Wed June 28
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    76° 66°
  • Thu June 29
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    75° 65°
  • Fri June 30
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    76° 66°
  • Sat July 01
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    79° 67°
  • Sun July 02
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    79° 69°