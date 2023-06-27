Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast Yet another muggy, unsettled day. The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for muggy conditions and chances for showers and thunderstorms. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for yet another humid, unsettled day.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies, muggy air, and high temperatures in the upper 70s. There will be chances for showers or thunderstorms.

Similar conditions are expected on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 78° A shower and t-storm High 78° Low 67° RealFeel® 76 ° F

Humidity 68%

Precipitation 65%

Wind 15 MPH S

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 75 ° 75 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 40% 4PM

74 ° 74 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 65% 5PM

73 ° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 6PM

72 ° 72 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 65% 7PM

70 ° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 44% 8PM

70 ° 70 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 52% 9PM

70 ° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 48% 10PM

69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 46% 11PM

69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 12AM

69 ° 69 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 54% 1AM

69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 2AM

69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 3AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 78° 67°

Wed Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 78° 66°

Thu Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 77° 65°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 80° 64°

Sat Cloudy Cloudy 76° 67°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 74° 65°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 78° 69° Down Arrow