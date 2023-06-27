Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Yet another muggy, unsettled day.

Boston weather -- Rowers pass down the Charles River in Boston, MA on June 24, 2020.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for muggy conditions and chances for showers and thunderstorms. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for yet another humid, unsettled day.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies, muggy air, and high temperatures in the upper 70s. There will be chances for showers or thunderstorms.

Similar conditions are expected on Thursday.

