Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

More muggy, unsettled conditions.

The Longfellow Bridge and Charles River Basin.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for muggy and unsettled conditions. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for another in a long line of muggy, unsettled days.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the upper 70s. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon hours.

Friday will be a bit less muggy with lower chances for precipitation.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

80°Heavy thunderstorms
High 80°Low 65°
  • RealFeel® 81° F
  • Humidity 66%
  • Precipitation 45%
  • Wind 12 MPH S
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 77° 77 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 35% 5PM
  • 75° 75 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 6PM
  • 73° 73 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 45% 7PM
  • 71° 71 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 25% 8PM
  • 71° 71 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 9PM
  • 69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 10PM
  • 69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 11PM
  • 68° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 20% 12AM
  • 67° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 16% 1AM
  • 67° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 2AM
  • 66° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 3AM
  • 66° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 28
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    80° 65°
  • Thu June 29
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    77° 65°
  • Fri June 30
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    78° 64°
  • Sat July 01
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    76° 67°
  • Sun July 02
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    74° 67°
  • Mon July 03
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    78° 69°
  • Tue July 04
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    81° 70°