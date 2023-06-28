Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast
More muggy, unsettled conditions.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for another in a long line of muggy, unsettled days.
Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the upper 70s. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon hours.
Friday will be a bit less muggy with lower chances for precipitation.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
-
77°
77 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 35%
5PM
-
75°
75 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 40%
6PM
-
73°
73 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 45%
7PM
-
71°
71 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 25%
8PM
-
71°
71 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 20%
9PM
-
69°
69 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 20%
10PM
-
69°
69 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 20%
11PM
-
68°
68 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 20%
12AM
-
67°
67 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 16%
1AM
-
67°
67 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 7%
2AM
-
66°
66 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 7%
3AM
-
66°
66 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 7%
4AM
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
June 28
Thunderstorms
-
Thu
June 29
Partly sunny with thunderstorms
Partly sunny with thunderstorms
77°
65°
-
Fri
June 30
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
78°
64°
-
Sat
July 01
Cloudy
-
Sun
July 02
Cloudy
-
Mon
July 03
Mostly cloudy
-
Tue
July 04
Partly sunny
Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.