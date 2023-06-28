Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast More muggy, unsettled conditions. The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for muggy and unsettled conditions. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for another in a long line of muggy, unsettled days.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the upper 70s. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon hours.

Friday will be a bit less muggy with lower chances for precipitation.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 80° Heavy thunderstorms High 80° Low 65° RealFeel® 81 ° F

Humidity 66%

Precipitation 45%

Wind 12 MPH S

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 77 ° 77 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 35% 5PM

75 ° 75 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 6PM

73 ° 73 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 45% 7PM

71 ° 71 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 25% 8PM

71 ° 71 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 9PM

69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 10PM

69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 11PM

68 ° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 20% 12AM

67 ° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 16% 1AM

67 ° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 2AM

66 ° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 3AM

66° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 80° 65°

Thu Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 77° 65°

Fri Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 78° 64°

Sat Cloudy Cloudy 76° 67°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 74° 67°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 78° 69°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 81° 70° Down Arrow