Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

A mostly sunny, comfortable day.

Boston weather , MA. 05/16/23 - Kenmore Square, Commonwealth Avenue, and the Citgo sign.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls mostly sunny skies. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for dry, comfortable conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and high temperatures in the 70s near the coast with 80s in some inland locations. There will be slight chances for scattered showers, but many areas will remain dry.

Saturday looks partly cloudy with similar highs.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

76°Humid; a p.m. shower
High 80°Low 66°
  • RealFeel® 76° F
  • Humidity 73%
  • Precipitation 51%
  • Wind 14 MPH ESE
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 77° 77 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 47% 5PM
  • 76° 76 degrees rain rain Precipitation 51% 6PM
  • 75° 75 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 47% 7PM
  • 74° 74 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 2% 8PM
  • 73° 73 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 2% 9PM
  • 71° 71 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 2% 10PM
  • 70° 70 degrees moon moon Precipitation 2% 11PM
  • 69° 69 degrees moon moon Precipitation 2% 12AM
  • 68° 68 degrees moon moon Precipitation 1% 1AM
  • 67° 67 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM
  • 66° 66 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM
  • 65° 65 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today June 29
    Partly sunny with showers
    80° 66°
  • Fri June 30
    Mostly sunny
    77° 65°
  • Sat July 01
    Mostly cloudy
    76° 64°
  • Sun July 02
    Thunderstorms
    77° 67°
  • Mon July 03
    Cloudy
    76° 67°
  • Tue July 04
    Partly sunny
    76° 68°
  • Wed July 05
    Partly sunny
    82° 68°