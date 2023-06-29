Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast
A mostly sunny, comfortable day.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls mostly sunny skies.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for dry, comfortable conditions across the region.
Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and high temperatures in the 70s near the coast with 80s in some inland locations. There will be slight chances for scattered showers, but many areas will remain dry.
Saturday looks partly cloudy with similar highs.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
77
°
77 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 47%
5PM
76
°
76 degrees
rain
rain
Precipitation 51%
6PM
75
°
75 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 47%
7PM
74
°
74 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 2%
8PM
73
°
73 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 2%
9PM
71
°
71 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 2%
10PM
70
°
70 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 2%
11PM
69
°
69 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 2%
12AM
68
°
68 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 1%
1AM
67
°
67 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
2AM
66
°
66 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
3AM
65
°
65 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
4AM
Today
June 29
Partly sunny with showers
Partly sunny with showers
80°
66°
Fri
June 30
Mostly sunny
Sat
July 01
Mostly cloudy
Sun
July 02
Thunderstorms
Mon
July 03
Cloudy
Tue
July 04
Partly sunny
Wed
July 05
Partly sunny
Down Arrow
