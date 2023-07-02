Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect for Monday and the Fourth of July
Humid with chances for showers and thunderstorms both days.
The Boston weather forecast for Monday and the Fourth of July holiday is calling for warm and muggy conditions with chances for storms both days.
Forecaster expect Monday to feature mostly cloudy skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the 80s in many spots. Showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening.
The Tuesday holiday will see similar conditions, forecasters say. Storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening, and could contain gusty winds and torrential rainfall.
Wednesday and Thursday will feature partly sunny skies and much lower chances for rain.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
-
74°
74 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 56%
5PM
-
75°
75 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 65%
6PM
-
74°
74 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 49%
7PM
-
73°
73 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 49%
8PM
-
72°
72 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 56%
9PM
-
71°
71 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 49%
10PM
-
70°
70 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 34%
11PM
-
69°
69 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 34%
12AM
-
69°
69 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 34%
1AM
-
69°
69 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 34%
2AM
-
68°
68 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 34%
3AM
-
68°
68 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 39%
4AM
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
July 02
Thunderstorms
-
Mon
July 03
Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
77°
68°
-
Tue
July 04
Partly sunny with thunderstorms
Partly sunny with thunderstorms
75°
67°
-
Wed
July 05
Mostly sunny
-
Thu
July 06
Mostly cloudy
-
Fri
July 07
Partly sunny
-
Sat
July 08
Mostly cloudy
Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.