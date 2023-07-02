Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect for Monday and the Fourth of July Humid with chances for showers and thunderstorms both days. The Boston weather forecast for Monday and the Fourth of July holiday calls for chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Monday and the Fourth of July holiday is calling for warm and muggy conditions with chances for storms both days.

Forecaster expect Monday to feature mostly cloudy skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the 80s in many spots. Showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening.

A few strong to severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening across southern New England between 2 PM and 11 PM. The main risks will be damaging winds and heavy rain. Storm chances return again on Tuesday. You can always find the latest at https://t.co/aqcnsXtpuk 🌩️🎆 pic.twitter.com/Y7AnaItuP3 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 2, 2023

The Tuesday holiday will see similar conditions, forecasters say. Storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening, and could contain gusty winds and torrential rainfall.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature partly sunny skies and much lower chances for rain.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 71° Heavy p.m. t-storms High 73° Low 68° RealFeel® 71 ° F

Humidity 100%

Precipitation 65%

Wind 9 MPH S

Visibility 5MI Hourly Forecast 74 ° 74 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 56% 5PM

75 ° 75 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 65% 6PM

74 ° 74 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 7PM

73 ° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 8PM

72 ° 72 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 56% 9PM

71 ° 71 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 10PM

70 ° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 11PM

69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 12AM

69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 1AM

69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 2AM

68 ° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 3AM

68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 39% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 73° 68°

Mon Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 77° 68°

Tue Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 75° 67°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 81° 69°

Thu Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 81° 68°

Fri Partly sunny Partly sunny 83° 71°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 83° 68° Down Arrow