Boston weather: Here’s what to expect for Monday and the Fourth of July

Humid with chances for showers and thunderstorms both days.

The Boston weather forecast for Monday and the Fourth of July holiday calls for chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Monday and the Fourth of July holiday is calling for warm and muggy conditions with chances for storms both days.

Forecaster expect Monday to feature mostly cloudy skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the 80s in many spots. Showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening.

The Tuesday holiday will see similar conditions, forecasters say. Storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening, and could contain gusty winds and torrential rainfall.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature partly sunny skies and much lower chances for rain.

