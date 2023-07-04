Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast
Mostly sunny, warm, and humid.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday is calling for dry conditions, but it will be warm and muggy.
Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the 80s with some 90-degree readings possible.
Similar conditions are expected Thursday and Friday.
