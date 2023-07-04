Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast Mostly sunny, warm, and humid. The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls a warm, muggy day. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday is calling for dry conditions, but it will be warm and muggy.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the 80s with some 90-degree readings possible.

Similar conditions are expected Thursday and Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 67° Heavy p.m. t-storms High 71° Low 67° RealFeel® 64 ° F

Humidity 96%

Precipitation 79%

Wind 9 MPH E

Visibility 7MI Hourly Forecast 70 ° 70 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 79% 5PM

71 ° 71 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 69% 6PM

71 ° 71 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 7PM

70 ° 70 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 4% 8PM

70 ° 70 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 4% 9PM

69 ° 69 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 4% 10PM

68 ° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 4% 11PM

68 ° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 4% 12AM

68 ° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 2% 1AM

67 ° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 2AM

67 ° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 3AM

66° 66 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 71° 67°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 81° 70°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 84° 71°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 86° 68°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 82° 68°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 81° 69°

Mon Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 77° 66° Down Arrow