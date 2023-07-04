Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Mostly sunny, warm, and humid.

Boston weather -- , MA, 06/28/2022, Warm weather brought people out to the Esplanade to sun on the deck.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls a warm, muggy day. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday is calling for dry conditions, but it will be warm and muggy.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the 80s with some 90-degree readings possible.

Similar conditions are expected Thursday and Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

67°Heavy p.m. t-storms
High 71°Low 67°
  • RealFeel® 64° F
  • Humidity 96%
  • Precipitation 79%
  • Wind 9 MPH E
  • Visibility 7MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 70° 70 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 79% 5PM
  • 71° 71 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 69% 6PM
  • 71° 71 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 7PM
  • 70° 70 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 4% 8PM
  • 70° 70 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 4% 9PM
  • 69° 69 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 4% 10PM
  • 68° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 4% 11PM
  • 68° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 4% 12AM
  • 68° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 2% 1AM
  • 67° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 2AM
  • 67° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 3AM
  • 66° 66 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 04
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    71° 67°
  • Wed July 05
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    81° 70°
  • Thu July 06
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    84° 71°
  • Fri July 07
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    86° 68°
  • Sat July 08
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    82° 68°
  • Sun July 09
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    81° 69°
  • Mon July 10
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    77° 66°