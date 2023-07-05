Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

A stretch of hot, muggy weather continues.

Boston weather --, MA - 7/05/2023: SHADE from an umbrella in a park, beach or even from trees was needed today in the warm July sun around Boston.
Hot, muggy conditions are in the Boston weather forecast for Thursday. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for continued hot, muggy conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

Friday looks like a carbon copy with continued hot, muggy weather.

