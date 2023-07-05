Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast
A stretch of hot, muggy weather continues.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for continued hot, muggy conditions across the region.
Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the 80s and 90s.
Friday looks like a carbon copy with continued hot, muggy weather.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
-
81°
81 degrees
sun
sun
Precipitation 0%
5PM
-
80°
80 degrees
sun
sun
Precipitation 0%
6PM
-
78°
78 degrees
sun
sun
Precipitation 0%
7PM
-
77°
77 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 0%
8PM
-
75°
75 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
9PM
-
73°
73 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
10PM
-
74°
74 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
11PM
-
73°
73 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
12AM
-
72°
72 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
1AM
-
71°
71 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
2AM
-
71°
71 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
3AM
-
69°
69 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
4AM
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
July 05
Mostly sunny
-
Thu
July 06
Mostly sunny
-
Fri
July 07
Mostly sunny
-
Sat
July 08
Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
80°
68°
-
Sun
July 09
Cloudy
-
Mon
July 10
Mostly cloudy
-
Tue
July 11
Cloudy
