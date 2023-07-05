Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast A stretch of hot, muggy weather continues. Hot, muggy conditions are in the Boston weather forecast for Thursday. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for continued hot, muggy conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the 80s and 90s.

Friday looks like a carbon copy with continued hot, muggy weather.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 79° Warmer with sunshine High 82° Low 71° RealFeel® 81 ° F

Humidity 64%

Precipitation 0%

Wind 12 MPH E

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 81 ° 81 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM

80 ° 80 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM

78 ° 78 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 7PM

77 ° 77 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 8PM

75 ° 75 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 9PM

73 ° 73 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 10PM

74 ° 74 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM

73 ° 73 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 12AM

72 ° 72 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM

71 ° 71 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM

71 ° 71 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM

69° 69 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 82° 71°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 85° 69°

Fri Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 86° 68°

Sat Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 80° 68°

Sun Cloudy Cloudy 77° 69°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 77° 68°

Tue Cloudy Cloudy 78° 67° Down Arrow

