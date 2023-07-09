Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast Rain and scattered thunderstorms. The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for rain and scattered thunderstorms. Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for wet conditions including chances for heavy rainfall.

Forecasters expect showers and scattered thunderstorms during the day and evening. A flood watch is in effect for areas west of I-495 until Tuesday morning. Highs Monday will only be in the 70s.

[Excessive Rain Sunday Night into Tuesday AM] Multiple rounds of heavy rain are expected Sun night thru Mon night, capable of flooding streets, urban & poor drainage areas, as well as cause rises on larger rivers & small creeks. A Flood Watch is now in effect: pic.twitter.com/xxb2dv3dAX — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 8, 2023

Rain is expected to move out on Tuesday leading to partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 72° Mostly cloudy; humid High 77° Low 67° RealFeel® 73 ° F

Humidity 87%

Precipitation 40%

Wind 10 MPH ENE

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 73 ° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 14% 5PM

73 ° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 14% 6PM

72 ° 72 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 13% 7PM

71 ° 71 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 12% 8PM

71 ° 71 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 12% 9PM

70 ° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 16% 10PM

70 ° 70 degrees rain rain Precipitation 40% 11PM

70 ° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 37% 12AM

70 ° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 32% 1AM

70 ° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 28% 2AM

70 ° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 28% 3AM

69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 30% 4AM

powered by:

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 77° 67°

Mon Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 71° 66°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 84° 69°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 86° 70°

Thu Cloudy Cloudy 80° 68°

Fri Cloudy Cloudy 78° 68°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 81° 70° Down Arrow

powered by: