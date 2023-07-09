Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast
Rain and scattered thunderstorms.
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for wet conditions including chances for heavy rainfall.
Forecasters expect showers and scattered thunderstorms during the day and evening. A flood watch is in effect for areas west of I-495 until Tuesday morning. Highs Monday will only be in the 70s.
Rain is expected to move out on Tuesday leading to partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
-
73°
73 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 14%
5PM
-
73°
73 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 14%
6PM
-
72°
72 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 13%
7PM
-
71°
71 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 12%
8PM
-
71°
71 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 12%
9PM
-
70°
70 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 16%
10PM
-
70°
70 degrees
rain
rain
Precipitation 40%
11PM
-
70°
70 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 37%
12AM
-
70°
70 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 32%
1AM
-
70°
70 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 28%
2AM
-
70°
70 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 28%
3AM
-
69°
69 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 30%
4AM
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
July 09
Mostly cloudy
-
Mon
July 10
Thunderstorms
-
Tue
July 11
Partly sunny
-
Wed
July 12
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
86°
70°
-
Thu
July 13
Cloudy
-
Fri
July 14
Cloudy
-
Sat
July 15
Mostly cloudy
