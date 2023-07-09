Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Rain and scattered thunderstorms.

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for rain and scattered thunderstorms.
Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for wet conditions including chances for heavy rainfall.

Forecasters expect showers and scattered thunderstorms during the day and evening. A flood watch is in effect for areas west of I-495 until Tuesday morning. Highs Monday will only be in the 70s.

Rain is expected to move out on Tuesday leading to partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

