What meteorologists are saying about potential flooding through Monday

By Jack Pickell

Heavy rains have already caused flooding across parts of New England, and forecasters are calling for additional threats of excessive rainfall through Monday.

Areas of highest risk include portions of Vermont, but sections of New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and parts of Central and Western Massachusetts are also at moderate risk.

Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the rain and potential flooding.

National Weather Service: ‘A considerable flood threat with a high risk of excessive rainfall is expected across much of New England on Monday’

Dave Epstein: ‘Dangerous situation in Vermont through tomorrow’

David Williams, WCVB: ‘Higher amounts towards Central and Western MA with amounts ranging 1-2″+’

WBZ | CBS Boston News: ‘Catastrophic flooding to parts of the Connecticut River Valley’

Shiri Spear, Boston 25: ‘Travel will be dangerous…and should be avoided for safety reasons until flooding subsides’

