Weather
What meteorologists are saying about potential flooding through Monday
Heavy rains have already caused flooding across parts of New England, and forecasters are calling for additional threats of excessive rainfall through Monday.
Areas of highest risk include portions of Vermont, but sections of New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and parts of Central and Western Massachusetts are also at moderate risk.
Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the rain and potential flooding.
National Weather Service: ‘A considerable flood threat with a high risk of excessive rainfall is expected across much of New England on Monday’
Dave Epstein: ‘Dangerous situation in Vermont through tomorrow’
David Williams, WCVB: ‘Higher amounts towards Central and Western MA with amounts ranging 1-2″+’
WBZ | CBS Boston News: ‘Catastrophic flooding to parts of the Connecticut River Valley’
Shiri Spear, Boston 25: ‘Travel will be dangerous…and should be avoided for safety reasons until flooding subsides’
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
-
69°
69 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 32%
11PM
-
69°
69 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 32%
12AM
-
68°
68 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 28%
1AM
-
67°
67 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 20%
2AM
-
67°
67 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 20%
3AM
-
66°
66 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 20%
4AM
-
65°
65 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 20%
5AM
-
65°
65 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 20%
6AM
-
66°
66 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 15%
7AM
-
68°
68 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 4%
8AM
-
71°
71 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 4%
9AM
-
73°
73 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 4%
10AM
powered by:
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
July 10
Thunderstorms
-
Tue
July 11
Partly sunny
-
Wed
July 12
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
88°
70°
-
Thu
July 13
Mostly cloudy
-
Fri
July 14
Overcast
-
Sat
July 15
Cloudy
-
Sun
July 16
Showers
powered by:
Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.