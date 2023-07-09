Weather What meteorologists are saying about potential flooding through Monday

Heavy rains have already caused flooding across parts of New England, and forecasters are calling for additional threats of excessive rainfall through Monday.

Areas of highest risk include portions of Vermont, but sections of New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and parts of Central and Western Massachusetts are also at moderate risk.

Here’s what meteorologists are saying about the rain and potential flooding.

National Weather Service: ‘A considerable flood threat with a high risk of excessive rainfall is expected across much of New England on Monday’

A considerable flood threat with a high risk of excessive rainfall is expected across much of New England on Monday. Organized areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to produce intense rain rates, especially in the high risk area of Vermont and northeastern New York. pic.twitter.com/59OX6kEqJo — National Weather Service (@NWS) July 9, 2023

⚠️ There is now a HIGH Risk of Excessive Rainfall in effect for part of interior New England tomorrow (Mon July 10). Widespread flash flooding is likely with considerable flood impacts expected for much of Vermont.



Remain weather aware tomorrow. Turn around, don't drown. pic.twitter.com/Ujkhv0sCsK — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) July 9, 2023

Heavy rains capable of flooding are expected to increase later tonight into the overnight in western MA & CT. Impacts to the Monday AM commute are possible in these areas.



Flooding is especially dangerous at night: pic.twitter.com/YKzUMFk89J — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 10, 2023

[Excessive Rains & Flooding Tonight Through Monday Night] Excessive Rain is expected to begin tonight in western MA/CT, then expanding eastward into remainder of MA & RI on Monday. SIGNIFICANT flooding is possible in the Berkshires, western & central MA and CT tonight & Monday! pic.twitter.com/2LcnbxhCoL — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 9, 2023

Dave Epstein: ‘Dangerous situation in Vermont through tomorrow’

Dangerous situation in Vermont through tomorrow. Rivers will be swollen and flooding is almost a sure bet in many areas. #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/sKF3dy72LI — Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) July 10, 2023

David Williams, WCVB: ‘Higher amounts towards Central and Western MA with amounts ranging 1-2″+’

Generally expecting half an inch to an inch of rain for most of eastern MA. Higher amounts towards Central and Western MA with amounts ranging 1-2"+ and for Vermont, they may be looking at a significant flooding event possibly seeing 2-5"+ of rain. Rain departs by Tuesday AM. pic.twitter.com/9jB9cRxkq3 — David Williams (@Wxdavidw) July 9, 2023

WBZ | CBS Boston News: ‘Catastrophic flooding to parts of the Connecticut River Valley’

The weather team is issuing a Next Weather Alert tonight because of the potential of catastrophic flooding to parts of the Connecticut River Valley, potentially comparable to 2011's flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Irene. pic.twitter.com/QliOLhaIn9 — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) July 9, 2023

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Cheshire, Sullivan, Hillsborough County until 7/10 12:00AM



Flash flooding may be occurring right now. Never drive into a flooded road. pic.twitter.com/XTcKoz47SD — Sarah Wroblewski (@sarahwroblewski) July 9, 2023

Shiri Spear, Boston 25: ‘Travel will be dangerous…and should be avoided for safety reasons until flooding subsides’

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 7/10 12:00AM. Travel will be dangerous in this spot and should be avoided for safety reasons until flooding subsides. Stay with @Boston25 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/SeWdhKrkhR — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) July 9, 2023

