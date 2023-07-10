Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Partly to mostly sunny.

Boston weather -- , MA - 7/05/2023: SHADE from an umbrella in a park, beach or even from trees was needed today in the warm July sun around Boston.
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for partly to mostly sunny skies. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

After Monday’s soaking rains, the Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for more pleasant conditions.

Forecasters expect partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 80s.

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday as well, with highs in the upper 80s and slightly lower humidity.

