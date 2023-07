Weather Relentless rain floods roads in Northeast, leads to evacuations, rescues Heavy downpours with possible flash flooding were forecast in parts of Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. Heavy flooding on a river left damage beside residential and commercial buildings near Main Street, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Highland Falls, New York. John Minchillo / AP





NEW YORK (AP) — Heavy rain washed out roads and forced evacuations in the Northeast on Monday as more downpours were forecast throughout the day. One person in New York drowned as she was trying to leave her home.

The slow-moving storm reached New England in the morning after hitting parts of New York and Connecticut. Heavy downpours with possible flash flooding were forecast in parts of Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine.

Widespread flash flooding is expected tonight and Monday into Monday Night across much of the Northeast, especially eastern New York and western and central New England. pic.twitter.com/DUdnd94hSA — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) July 9, 2023

One of the worst hit places was New York’s Hudson Valley, where rescuers found the body of a woman in her 30s whose home was surrounded by water. The force of the flash flooding dislodged boulders, which rammed the woman’s house and damaged part of its wall, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus told The Associated Press. Two other people escaped.

Advertisement:

“She was trying to get through (the flooding) with her dog,” Neuhaus said, “and she was overwhelmed by tidal-wave type waves.”

He said many roads and bridges were washed out. Officials believed everyone was accounted for, but they were trying to reach people to make sure they were OK.

Use caution if traveling this morning including the A.M commute as areas of moderate-heavy rain are occurring in eastern NY & western New England. There are reports of flooding. Widespread rain ends this morning but more showers & storm possible this P.M. #nywx #mawx #ctwx #vtwx pic.twitter.com/xBclfX4oRI — NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) July 10, 2023

Significant precipitation has fallen over NY and New England over the past 24 hours. Here are some preliminary rainfall totals from around the area. Additional rainfall observations can be found here: https://t.co/ct1QixjPHf pic.twitter.com/pTw1fLHh9n — NWS Albany (@NWSAlbany) July 10, 2023

Officials say the storm has already wrought tens of millions of dollars in damage. In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said at a news conference Monday that the storm sent “cars swirling in our streets” and dumped a “historic” amount of rain.

“Nine inches of rain in this community,” Hochul said during a briefing on a muddy street in Highland Falls. “They’re calling this a ‘1,000 year event.’”

Hochul announced a state of emergency Sunday for Orange County. That included the town of Cornwall, near the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, where many roads were flooded and closed off.

I’m in Orange County to provide an update on the flooding and ongoing extreme weather conditions across the state. https://t.co/zONuIB44sU — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) July 10, 2023

The storm also interrupted air and rail travel. As of early Monday, there were hundreds of flight cancellations at Kennedy, LaGuardia and Newark airports and more than 200 canceled at Boston’s Logan Airport in the last 24 hours, according to the Flightaware website. Amtrak temporarily suspended service between Albany and New York. In Vermont, some 25 state roads were closed.

Advertisement:

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said swift-water rescue teams from North Carolina were in the state, and one from Massachusetts was on its way.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck response,” he said at a Monday press conference. “We have not seen rainfall like this since Irene, and in some places, it will surpass even that.”

Continuing rounds of heavy rain are expected to produce widespread flash flooding today & tonight. We have already received reports of washed out roads, with more to come. This is a potentially life-threatening situation. Please remain alert today! #vtwx #nywx pic.twitter.com/sL4HBjASnX — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) July 10, 2023

Life threatening flash flooding continues across much of Vermont today. If traveling, heed all road closures and never attempt to drive around barriers blocking a flooded road. Many flood deaths occur in cars swept downstream. It is NEVER safe to drive or walk into flood waters! pic.twitter.com/hZp5x72haO — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) July 10, 2023

Scott was referring to Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011, when the state got 11 inches (28 centimeters) of rain in 24 hours. Irene killed six in the state, washed homes off their foundations and damaged or destroyed more than 200 bridges and 500 miles (805 kilometers) of highway.

Scott declared a state of emergency on Sunday. Some campers and people caught in their homes were rescued in central and southern Vermont, said Mark Bosma, spokesperson for the state emergency management office.

By the morning, some towns reported 2 1/2 to 4 inches (6.35 centimeters to 10.16 centimeters) of rain since midnight, and similar totals were expected during the day, said Robert Haynes, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont.

“We still look like we’re on track for that potentially significant, locally catastrophic flooding,” Haynes said.

“This is one of those unique events that we don’t see very often around here,” meteorologist Marlon Verasamy in Burlington said of Monday’s storm.

Advertisement:

He said the ground was already saturated and rivers were relatively high from recent heavy rains. Parts of southern Vermont had mudslides and road flooding from a storm Friday night into Saturday morning.

“It’s the same area being hit today,” he said.

Several communities in western Massachusetts have reported flooded and washed out roads, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said Monday.

The fire departments in Adams, North Adams and Clarksburg in the northwestern part of the state close to the New York and Vermont borders are also assisting homeowners with in pumping out basements, spokesperson Sara Porter said.

A portion of Route 57 in Tolland was also flooded, she said. In Williamsburg, firefighters were trying to rescue someone who had become trapped in their home by floodwaters, emergency manager Denise Banister said.

Heavy rainfall expands across the rest of southern New England this morning and early afternoon. 1 inch per hour rainfall rates will be possible. Drive with caution if you encounter heavy downpours and do not attempt to drive across flooded roads…TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN pic.twitter.com/l5vm0SxWp4 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 10, 2023

___

Associated Press writers Lisa Rathke in Marshfield, Vermont; Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire; Karen Matthews in New York; and Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Maryland, contributed to this report.