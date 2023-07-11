Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for pleasant mid-summer conditions.
Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Humidity levels will not be terribly high. Widely scattered showers are possible, mostly in parts of Western Massachusetts.
Better chances for showers and thunderstorms will come on Thursday and Friday.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Boston, MA
87°Sunshine and warmer
High 87°Low 71°
RealFeel®87° F
Humidity41%
Precipitation0%
Wind13 MPH WNW
Visibility10MI
Hourly Forecast
86°86 degreessunsunPrecipitation 0%
5PM
84°84 degreessunsunPrecipitation 0%
6PM
82°82 degreessunsunPrecipitation 0%
7PM
80°80 degreessunsunPrecipitation 0%
8PM
78°78 degreesmoonmoonPrecipitation 0%
9PM
76°76 degreesmoonmoonPrecipitation 0%
10PM
74°74 degreesmoonmoonPrecipitation 0%
11PM
73°73 degreesmoonmoonPrecipitation 0%
12AM
71°71 degreesmoonmoonPrecipitation 0%
1AM
70°70 degreesmoonmoonPrecipitation 0%
2AM
70°70 degreesmoonmoonPrecipitation 0%
3AM
69°69 degreesmoonmoonPrecipitation 0%
4AM
TodayJuly 11
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
87°71°
WedJuly 12
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
89°72°
ThuJuly 13
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms
84°71°
FriJuly 14
Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
80°68°
SatJuly 15
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
81°70°
SunJuly 16
Showers
Showers
82°70°
MonJuly 17
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
85°71°
