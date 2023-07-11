Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Mostly sunny and warm.

Boston weather -- , MA, 06/28/2022, Warm temperatures brought joggers, bikers, loungers and sailors out to the Charles River.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for mostly sunny, warm conditions. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for pleasant mid-summer conditions.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Humidity levels will not be terribly high. Widely scattered showers are possible, mostly in parts of Western Massachusetts.

Better chances for showers and thunderstorms will come on Thursday and Friday.

