Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for mostly sunny, warm conditions.

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for pleasant mid-summer conditions.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Humidity levels will not be terribly high. Widely scattered showers are possible, mostly in parts of Western Massachusetts.

Better chances for showers and thunderstorms will come on Thursday and Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 87° Sunshine and warmer High 87° Low 71° RealFeel® 87 ° F

Humidity 41%

Precipitation 0%

Wind 13 MPH WNW

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 86 ° 86 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM

84 ° 84 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM

82 ° 82 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 7PM

80 ° 80 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 8PM

78 ° 78 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 9PM

76 ° 76 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM

74 ° 74 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM

73 ° 73 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 12AM

71 ° 71 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM

70 ° 70 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM

70 ° 70 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM

69° 69 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 87° 71°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 89° 72°

Thu Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 84° 71°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 80° 68°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 81° 70°

Sun Showers Showers 82° 70°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 85° 71° Down Arrow

