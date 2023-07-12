Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast Warm with a mix of sun and clouds The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for a warm day with a mix of sun and clouds. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for warm, dry conditions ahead of another stretch of unsettled weather beginning on Friday.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the 80s.

Beginning on Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day through the weekend and into next week.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 89° Partly sunny; humid High 87° Low 71° RealFeel® 100 ° F

Humidity 56%

Precipitation 2%

Wind 3 MPH SSW

Visibility 11MI Hourly Forecast 87 ° 87 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 5PM

86 ° 86 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 6PM

84 ° 84 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 7PM

82 ° 82 degrees sun sun Precipitation 1% 8PM

80 ° 80 degrees moon moon Precipitation 1% 9PM

78 ° 78 degrees moon moon Precipitation 1% 10PM

75 ° 75 degrees moon moon Precipitation 1% 11PM

75 ° 75 degrees moon moon Precipitation 1% 12AM

73 ° 73 degrees moon moon Precipitation 1% 1AM

72 ° 72 degrees moon moon Precipitation 2% 2AM

71 ° 71 degrees moon moon Precipitation 2% 3AM

70° 70 degrees moon moon Precipitation 2% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 87° 71°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 83° 73°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 83° 70°

Sat Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 81° 70°

Sun Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 79° 70°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 82° 71°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 86° 71° Down Arrow

