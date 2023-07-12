Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Warm with a mix of sun and clouds

BOSTON, MA - 7/3/2023 People hang out on a dock along the Esplanade in Boston.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for a warm day with a mix of sun and clouds. Vincent Alban For The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for warm, dry conditions ahead of another stretch of unsettled weather beginning on Friday.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the 80s.

Beginning on Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day through the weekend and into next week.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

89°Partly sunny; humid
High 87°Low 71°
  • RealFeel® 100° F
  • Humidity 56%
  • Precipitation 2%
  • Wind 3 MPH SSW
  • Visibility 11MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 87° 87 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 5PM
  • 86° 86 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 6PM
  • 84° 84 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 7PM
  • 82° 82 degrees sun sun Precipitation 1% 8PM
  • 80° 80 degrees moon moon Precipitation 1% 9PM
  • 78° 78 degrees moon moon Precipitation 1% 10PM
  • 75° 75 degrees moon moon Precipitation 1% 11PM
  • 75° 75 degrees moon moon Precipitation 1% 12AM
  • 73° 73 degrees moon moon Precipitation 1% 1AM
  • 72° 72 degrees moon moon Precipitation 2% 2AM
  • 71° 71 degrees moon moon Precipitation 2% 3AM
  • 70° 70 degrees moon moon Precipitation 2% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 12
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    87° 71°
  • Thu July 13
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    83° 73°
  • Fri July 14
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    83° 70°
  • Sat July 15
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    81° 70°
  • Sun July 16
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    79° 70°
  • Mon July 17
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    82° 71°
  • Tue July 18
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    86° 71°

