Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast
Warm with a mix of sun and clouds
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for warm, dry conditions ahead of another stretch of unsettled weather beginning on Friday.
Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the 80s.
Beginning on Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible each day through the weekend and into next week.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
July 12
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
87°
71°
-
Thu
July 13
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
83°
73°
-
Fri
July 14
Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
83°
70°
-
Sat
July 15
Partly sunny with thunderstorms
Partly sunny with thunderstorms
81°
70°
-
Sun
July 16
Thunderstorms
-
Mon
July 17
Mostly cloudy
-
Tue
July 18
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
86°
71°
