Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast
Chances for showers and thunderstorms.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for a return to unsettled conditions.
Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies with chances for showers and thunderstorms.
Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the weekend.
Hourly Forecast
-
85°
85 degrees
rain
rain
Precipitation 40%
5PM
-
84°
84 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 37%
6PM
-
83°
83 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 29%
7PM
-
80°
80 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 20%
8PM
-
78°
78 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 20%
9PM
-
77°
77 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 20%
10PM
-
76°
76 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 20%
11PM
-
75°
75 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 20%
12AM
-
75°
75 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 25%
1AM
-
75°
75 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 47%
2AM
-
74°
74 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 51%
3AM
-
74°
74 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 47%
4AM
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
July 13
Partly sunny with showers
Partly sunny with showers
89°
73°
-
Fri
July 14
Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
80°
70°
-
Sat
July 15
Partly sunny with thunderstorms
Partly sunny with thunderstorms
83°
70°
-
Sun
July 16
Rain
-
Mon
July 17
Mostly cloudy
-
Tue
July 18
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
86°
71°
-
Wed
July 19
Mostly sunny
