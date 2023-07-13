Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast Chances for showers and thunderstorms. The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for mostly cloudy skies and chances for rain. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for a return to unsettled conditions.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 85° Humid; a p.m. shower High 89° Low 73° RealFeel® 83 ° F

Humidity 50%

Precipitation 51%

Wind 22 MPH S

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 85 ° 85 degrees rain rain Precipitation 40% 5PM

84 ° 84 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 37% 6PM

83 ° 83 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 29% 7PM

80 ° 80 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 8PM

78 ° 78 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 9PM

77 ° 77 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 10PM

76 ° 76 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 11PM

75 ° 75 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 12AM

75 ° 75 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 25% 1AM

75 ° 75 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 2AM

74 ° 74 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 51% 3AM

74° 74 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with showers Partly sunny with showers 89° 73°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 80° 70°

Sat Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 83° 70°

Sun Rain Rain 79° 70°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 84° 71°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 86° 71°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 84° 69° Down Arrow

