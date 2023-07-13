Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

Chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Boston weather -- 07-18-22: Boston, MA: A backpack wearing pedestrian is reflected in a window of the John Hancock Building as he uses an umbrella to protect himself from the rain.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for mostly cloudy skies and chances for rain. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for a return to unsettled conditions.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the weekend.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

85°Humid; a p.m. shower
High 89°Low 73°
  • RealFeel® 83° F
  • Humidity 50%
  • Precipitation 51%
  • Wind 22 MPH S
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 85° 85 degrees rain rain Precipitation 40% 5PM
  • 84° 84 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 37% 6PM
  • 83° 83 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 29% 7PM
  • 80° 80 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 8PM
  • 78° 78 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 9PM
  • 77° 77 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 10PM
  • 76° 76 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 11PM
  • 75° 75 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 12AM
  • 75° 75 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 25% 1AM
  • 75° 75 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 2AM
  • 74° 74 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 51% 3AM
  • 74° 74 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  Today July 13
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    89° 73°
  Fri July 14
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    80° 70°
  Sat July 15
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    83° 70°
  Sun July 16
    Rain
    Rain
    79° 70°
  Mon July 17
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    84° 71°
  Tue July 18
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    86° 71°
  Wed July 19
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    84° 69°

