Weather

Earlier flash flood warnings for Boston area now canceled; SE Mass. warnings still in effect

By Jack Pickell

Flash flood warnings were in effect across much of the region early Sunday evening after continued heavy rains.

The warning for the Boston area has now been canceled, according to the National Weather Service, but warnings for parts of southeast Massachusetts remain in effect.

National Weather Service: ‘Flash Flood Warning continues for New Bedford MA, Fall River MA and Taunton MA until 9:30 PM EDT.’

Mike Wankum, WCVB: ‘We could see another 2″ of rain in spots between now and 10pm’

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

74°Heavy thunderstorms
High 79°Low 71°
  • RealFeel® 71° F
  • Humidity 93%
  • Precipitation 87%
  • Wind 13 MPH S
  • Visibility 5MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 73° 73 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 78% 9PM
  • 73° 73 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 87% 10PM
  • 73° 73 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 77% 11PM
  • 72° 72 degrees rain rain Precipitation 77% 12AM
  • 72° 72 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 1AM
  • 72° 72 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 2AM
  • 72° 72 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 3AM
  • 73° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 4AM
  • 73° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 5AM
  • 73° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 6AM
  • 74° 74 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 13% 7AM
  • 75° 75 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 8AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 16
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    79° 71°
  • Mon July 17
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    85° 72°
  • Tue July 18
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    83° 71°
  • Wed July 19
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    83° 69°
  • Thu July 20
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    79° 68°
  • Fri July 21
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    79° 69°
  • Sat July 22
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    81° 68°

