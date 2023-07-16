Weather Earlier flash flood warnings for Boston area now canceled; SE Mass. warnings still in effect

Flash flood warnings were in effect across much of the region early Sunday evening after continued heavy rains.

The warning for the Boston area has now been canceled, according to the National Weather Service, but warnings for parts of southeast Massachusetts remain in effect.

National Weather Service: ‘Flash Flood Warning continues for New Bedford MA, Fall River MA and Taunton MA until 9:30 PM EDT.’

Flash Flood Warning continues for New Bedford MA, Fall River MA and Taunton MA until 9:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/V8hlNR6UPm — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 17, 2023

738 PM Sunday | Heavy rain rates have since shifted south and eastward, and worsening flooding is no longer expected.



This Flash Flood Warning is NO LONGER in effect. Please heed road closures and stay away from swollen rivers, streams and creeks. https://t.co/fP8ciFlBQD — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 16, 2023

Mike Wankum, WCVB: ‘We could see another 2″ of rain in spots between now and 10pm’

You can see the new band of heavy rain moving up from Long Island cutting through RI. We could see another 2" of rain in spots between now and 10pm. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/JRyhBHVjUR — Mike Wankum (@MetMikeWCVB) July 16, 2023

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 74° Heavy thunderstorms High 79° Low 71° RealFeel® 71 ° F

Humidity 93%

Precipitation 87%

Wind 13 MPH S

Visibility 5MI Hourly Forecast 73 ° 73 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 78% 9PM

73 ° 73 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 87% 10PM

73 ° 73 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 77% 11PM

72 ° 72 degrees rain rain Precipitation 77% 12AM

72 ° 72 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 1AM

72 ° 72 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 2AM

72 ° 72 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 3AM

73 ° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 4AM

73 ° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 5AM

73 ° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 6AM

74 ° 74 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 13% 7AM

75° 75 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 8AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 79° 71°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 85° 72°

Tue Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 83° 71°

Wed Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 83° 69°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 79° 68°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 79° 69°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 81° 68° Down Arrow

