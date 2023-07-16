Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Warm and humid.

Boston weather --, MA - 7/05/2023: SHADE from an umbrella in a park, beach or even from trees was needed today in the warm July sun around Boston.
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for warm, humid conditions. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for a break from the rain.

Forecasters expect a warm and very humid day with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees.

Tuesday looks partly sunny, but with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

75°Heavy thunderstorms
High 79°Low 71°
  • RealFeel® 76° F
  • Humidity 93%
  • Precipitation 77%
  • Wind 9 MPH S
  • Visibility 2MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 76° 76 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 75% 5PM
  • 75° 75 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 73% 6PM
  • 75° 75 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 7PM
  • 74° 74 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 8PM
  • 73° 73 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 77% 9PM
  • 73° 73 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 77% 10PM
  • 73° 73 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 75% 11PM
  • 73° 73 degrees rain rain Precipitation 75% 12AM
  • 73° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 1AM
  • 73° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 2AM
  • 72° 72 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 3AM
  • 72° 72 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 16
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    79° 71°
  • Mon July 17
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    84° 72°
  • Tue July 18
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    83° 71°
  • Wed July 19
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    83° 69°
  • Thu July 20
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    79° 68°
  • Fri July 21
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    79° 69°
  • Sat July 22
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    81° 68°

