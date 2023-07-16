Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast Warm and humid. The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for warm, humid conditions. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for a break from the rain.

Forecasters expect a warm and very humid day with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees.

Tuesday looks partly sunny, but with chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 75° Heavy thunderstorms High 79° Low 71° RealFeel® 76 ° F

Humidity 93%

Precipitation 77%

Wind 9 MPH S

Visibility 2MI Hourly Forecast 76 ° 76 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 75% 5PM

75 ° 75 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 73% 6PM

75 ° 75 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 7PM

74 ° 74 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 8PM

73 ° 73 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 77% 9PM

73 ° 73 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 77% 10PM

73 ° 73 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 75% 11PM

73 ° 73 degrees rain rain Precipitation 75% 12AM

73 ° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 1AM

73 ° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 2AM

72 ° 72 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 3AM

72° 72 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 79° 71°

Mon Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 84° 72°

Tue Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 83° 71°

Wed Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 83° 69°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 79° 68°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 79° 69°

Sat Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 81° 68° Down Arrow

