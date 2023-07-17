Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast Warm and muggy with chances for nighttime rain. The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a warm, muggy day with showers possible at night. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday will see a return to unsettled conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect a muggy day with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially at night.

Wednesday will see sunshine and continued warm, humid conditions.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 87° Partly sunny; warmer High 88° Low 71° RealFeel® 93 ° F

Humidity 47%

Precipitation 0%

Wind 4 MPH SW

Visibility 9MI Hourly Forecast 89 ° 89 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 5PM

87 ° 87 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 6PM

85 ° 85 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 7PM

83 ° 83 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 8PM

81 ° 81 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 9PM

79 ° 79 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 10PM

78 ° 78 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 11PM

77 ° 77 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 12AM

75 ° 75 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 1AM

74 ° 74 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 2AM

73 ° 73 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 3AM

71° 71 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 88° 71°

Tue Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 85° 71°

Wed Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 85° 66°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 79° 68°

Fri Cloudy Cloudy 79° 69°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 81° 68°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 83° 69° Down Arrow