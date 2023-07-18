Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Partly cloudy and muggy.

Boston weather -- A gull is at the helm ( steering wheel ) on this boat moored in Chatham Harbor Cape Cod.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for partly cloudy skies. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for continued warm, muggy conditions.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the mid 80s. There will be slight chances for showers, but most areas should remain dry.

Similar weather is expected on Thursday.

