Weather Boston weather: Here's what to expect from Wednesday's forecast Partly cloudy and muggy. The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for partly cloudy skies.

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for continued warm, muggy conditions.

Forecasters expect partly cloudy skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the mid 80s. There will be slight chances for showers, but most areas should remain dry.

Similar weather is expected on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 84° Partly sunny High 84° Low 69° RealFeel® 86 ° F

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 85° 69°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 79° 66°

Fri Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 76° 66°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 81° 68°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 83° 69°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 85° 70°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 85° 70° Down Arrow

