Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast
Mostly sunny skies.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for a pleasant summer day.
Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday.
Hourly Forecast
-
79°
79 degrees
sun
sun
Precipitation 0%
5PM
-
78°
78 degrees
sun
sun
Precipitation 0%
6PM
-
75°
75 degrees
sun
sun
Precipitation 0%
7PM
-
73°
73 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 0%
8PM
-
71°
71 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
9PM
-
69°
69 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
10PM
-
69°
69 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
11PM
-
68°
68 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
12AM
-
67°
67 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
1AM
-
66°
66 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 0%
2AM
-
66°
66 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 0%
3AM
-
66°
66 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 0%
4AM
-
Today
July 20
Mostly sunny
-
Fri
July 21
Thunderstorms
-
Sat
July 22
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
81°
68°
-
Sun
July 23
Mostly sunny
-
Mon
July 24
Mostly sunny
-
Tue
July 25
Partly sunny
-
Wed
July 26
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
86°
72°
