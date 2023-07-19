Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast Mostly sunny skies. The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for mostly sunny skies. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for a pleasant summer day.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 75° Mostly sunny High 79° Low 66° RealFeel® 76 ° F

Humidity 70%

Precipitation 0%

Wind 14 MPH ESE

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 79 ° 79 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM

78 ° 78 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM

75 ° 75 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 7PM

73 ° 73 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 8PM

71 ° 71 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 9PM

69 ° 69 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 10PM

69 ° 69 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 11PM

68 ° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 12AM

67 ° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 1AM

66 ° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 2AM

66 ° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 3AM

66° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 79° 66°

Fri Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 76° 66°

Sat Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 81° 68°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 83° 69°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 83° 70°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 85° 70°

Wed Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 86° 72° Down Arrow

