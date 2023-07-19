Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Mostly sunny skies.

Boston weather --, MA - 7/05/2023: SHADE from an umbrella in a park, beach or even from trees was needed today in the warm July sun around Boston.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for mostly sunny skies. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for a pleasant summer day.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

75°Mostly sunny
High 79°Low 66°
  • RealFeel® 76° F
  • Humidity 70%
  • Precipitation 0%
  • Wind 14 MPH ESE
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 79° 79 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM
  • 78° 78 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM
  • 75° 75 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 7PM
  • 73° 73 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 8PM
  • 71° 71 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 9PM
  • 69° 69 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 10PM
  • 69° 69 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 11PM
  • 68° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 12AM
  • 67° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 1AM
  • 66° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 2AM
  • 66° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 3AM
  • 66° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 4AM

