Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast Chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for chances of afternoon and evening showers. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for the chance for storms late in the day.

Forecasters expect a pleasant start to the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 73° A p.m. thundershower High 74° Low 67° RealFeel® 73 ° F

Humidity 80%

Precipitation 60%

Wind 16 MPH E

Visibility 6MI Hourly Forecast 75 ° 75 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 55% 6PM

74 ° 74 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 60% 7PM

73 ° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 8PM

72 ° 72 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 57% 9PM

71 ° 71 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 10PM

70 ° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 11PM

70 ° 70 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 53% 12AM

69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 45% 1AM

69 ° 69 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 51% 2AM

69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 3AM

68 ° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 4AM

68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 5AM

powered by:

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 74° 67°

Sat Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 81° 67°

Sun Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 83° 69°

Mon Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 83° 70°

Tue Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 82° 70°

Wed Partly sunny Partly sunny 85° 72°

Thu Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 89° 74° Down Arrow

powered by: