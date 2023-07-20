Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast
Chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for the chance for storms late in the day.
Forecasters expect a pleasant start to the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.
Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 80s.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
-
75°
75 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 55%
6PM
-
74°
74 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 60%
7PM
-
73°
73 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 49%
8PM
-
72°
72 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 57%
9PM
-
71°
71 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 49%
10PM
-
70°
70 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 49%
11PM
-
70°
70 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 53%
12AM
-
69°
69 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 45%
1AM
-
69°
69 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 51%
2AM
-
69°
69 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 47%
3AM
-
68°
68 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 40%
4AM
-
68°
68 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 34%
5AM
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
July 21
Thunderstorms
-
Sat
July 22
Partly sunny with thunderstorms
Partly sunny with thunderstorms
81°
67°
-
Sun
July 23
Mostly sunny
-
Mon
July 24
Mostly sunny
-
Tue
July 25
Mostly cloudy
-
Wed
July 26
Partly sunny
-
Thu
July 27
Mostly sunny
