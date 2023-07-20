Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

Chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Boston weather -- Tourists dodge the rain while on a Freedom Trail tour at the Boston Common.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for chances of afternoon and evening showers. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for the chance for storms late in the day.

Forecasters expect a pleasant start to the day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the 80s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

73°A p.m. thundershower
High 74°Low 67°
  • RealFeel® 73° F
  • Humidity 80%
  • Precipitation 60%
  • Wind 16 MPH E
  • Visibility 6MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 75° 75 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 55% 6PM
  • 74° 74 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 60% 7PM
  • 73° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 8PM
  • 72° 72 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 57% 9PM
  • 71° 71 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 10PM
  • 70° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 11PM
  • 70° 70 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 53% 12AM
  • 69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 45% 1AM
  • 69° 69 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 51% 2AM
  • 69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 3AM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 4AM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 5AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today July 21
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    74° 67°
  • Sat July 22
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    81° 67°
  • Sun July 23
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    83° 69°
  • Mon July 24
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    83° 70°
  • Tue July 25
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    82° 70°
  • Wed July 26
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    85° 72°
  • Thu July 27
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    89° 74°

