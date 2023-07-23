Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Mostly sunny and warm.

Boston weather -- Summer Beach chairs are lined up on the Nauset Town Beach, Orleans on a hot summer day on Cape Cod.
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for sunny, warm conditions. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for warm, pleasant conditions.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 80s. Chances for showers will be mostly limited to areas west of I-495.

Similar weather is expected on Tuesday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

86°Mostly sunny
High 87°Low 68°
  • RealFeel® 87° F
  • Humidity 35%
  • Precipitation 0%
  • Wind 8 MPH W
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 82° 82 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM
  • 80° 80 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM
  • 78° 78 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 7PM
  • 76° 76 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 8PM
  • 74° 74 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 9PM
  • 73° 73 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM
  • 72° 72 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM
  • 70° 70 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 12AM
  • 69° 69 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM
  • 68° 68 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM
  • 67° 67 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM
  • 66° 66 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM

