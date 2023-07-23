Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast
Mostly sunny and warm.
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for warm, pleasant conditions.
Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 80s. Chances for showers will be mostly limited to areas west of I-495.
Similar weather is expected on Tuesday.
