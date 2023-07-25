Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Partly sunny and warm.

Shorts were in order on a warm summer morning in Boston for one bike rider.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for a warm day with partly sunny skies. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for warm late-July conditions.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 80s. Some spots could reach 90 degrees.

Thursday remains hot and will see chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

71°Heavy p.m. t-storms
High 86°Low 70°
  • RealFeel® 69° F
  • Humidity 80%
  • Precipitation 69%
  • Wind 5 MPH SSW
  • Visibility 6MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 72° 72 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 69% 5PM
  • 74° 74 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 68% 6PM
  • 75° 75 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 49% 7PM
  • 75° 75 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 47% 8PM
  • 75° 75 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 51% 9PM
  • 74° 74 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 47% 10PM
  • 74° 74 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 34% 11PM
  • 73° 73 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 34% 12AM
  • 72° 72 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 23% 1AM
  • 71° 71 degrees moon moon Precipitation 3% 2AM
  • 71° 71 degrees moon moon Precipitation 3% 3AM
  • 70° 70 degrees moon moon Precipitation 3% 4AM

