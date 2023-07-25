Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast
Partly sunny and warm.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for warm late-July conditions.
Forecasters expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the 80s. Some spots could reach 90 degrees.
Thursday remains hot and will see chances for showers and thunderstorms.
