Weather Mayor Wu declares Boston heat emergency, opens 15 cooling centers With the expected extreme heat, it's important to stay cool and hydrated. Temperatures will range from 95-104 degrees on Thursday and Friday. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

In anticipation of scorching temperatures, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency for the city Thursday and Friday, with 15 Boston Centers for Youth and Family acting as cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

With expected temperatures ranging from 95 to 104 degrees for most of Southern New England, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. on Friday. The worst of the heat will occur from noon to 6 p.m. on both days.

In Boston on Thursday it’s expected to be be partly sunny with chances for evening thunderstorms, and highs around 90 degrees. Similar highs are expected on with intermittent clouds.

Extreme heat can be dangerous and can lead to heat stroke, according to the CDC. Small children, the elderly, those with chronic conditions, low income populations, and outdoor workers are at higher risk of heat-related illnesses, according the the agency.

For those experiencing homelessness, 24-hour shelters will be open throughout Boston. Public cooling centers, pools, and libraries are other resources for avoiding the heat.

To stay safe amid rising temperatures, the City of Boston recommends these 12 tips.

Don’t leave children or pets alone in vehicles

Drink water and stay hydrated, avoiding alcoholic beverages and drinks high in sugar and caffeine

If you lose power, report outages to your utility company and call 311 with concerns or questions

Prepare your home… Use child window guards Install window air conditioners properly Weather strip doors and sills to keep cool air in

Rest often in cool, shaded areas

Watch for signs of heat-related illness Know the difference between heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke

Stay cool indoors

Watch out for those high at risk such as small children and the elderly

Wear appropriate clothing and sunscreen

