Mayor Wu declares Boston heat emergency, opens 15 cooling centers

With the expected extreme heat, it's important to stay cool and hydrated.

Picture of chalkboard sign that says "It's getting hot out here."
Temperatures will range from 95-104 degrees on Thursday and Friday. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

By Lydia Evans

In anticipation of scorching temperatures, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency for the city Thursday and Friday, with 15 Boston Centers for Youth and Family acting as cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. 

With expected temperatures ranging from 95 to 104 degrees for most of Southern New England, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. on Friday. The worst of the heat will occur from noon to 6 p.m. on both days. 

In Boston on Thursday it’s expected to be be partly sunny with chances for evening thunderstorms, and highs around 90 degrees. Similar highs are expected on with intermittent clouds.

Extreme heat can be dangerous and can lead to heat stroke, according to the CDC. Small children, the elderly, those with chronic conditions, low income populations, and outdoor workers are at higher risk of heat-related illnesses, according the the agency. 

For those experiencing homelessness, 24-hour shelters will be open throughout Boston. Public cooling centers, pools, and libraries are other resources for avoiding the heat.

To stay safe amid rising temperatures, the City of Boston recommends these 12 tips. 

  • Don’t leave children or pets alone in vehicles
  • Drink water and stay hydrated, avoiding alcoholic beverages and drinks high in sugar and caffeine
  • If you lose power, report outages to your utility company and call 311 with concerns or questions 
  • Prepare your home…
    • Use child window guards
    • Install window air conditioners properly
    • Weather strip doors and sills to keep cool air in
  • Rest often in cool, shaded areas
  • Watch for signs of heat-related illness
  • Stay cool indoors
  • Watch out for those high at risk such as small children and the elderly 
  • Wear appropriate clothing and sunscreen

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

69°Heavy p.m. t-storms
High 86°Low 69°
  • RealFeel® 62° F
  • Humidity 86%
  • Precipitation 85%
  • Wind 12 MPH SW
  • Visibility 3MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 69° 69 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 85% 10PM
  • 69° 69 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 40% 11PM
  • 70° 70 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 34% 12AM
  • 71° 71 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 23% 1AM
  • 70° 70 degrees moon moon Precipitation 3% 2AM
  • 69° 69 degrees moon moon Precipitation 3% 3AM
  • 69° 69 degrees moon moon Precipitation 3% 4AM
  • 68° 68 degrees moon moon Precipitation 3% 5AM
  • 69° 69 degrees sun sun Precipitation 3% 6AM
  • 70° 70 degrees sun sun Precipitation 2% 7AM
  • 72° 72 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 8AM
  • 75° 75 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 9AM

