Live blog: Severe weather forecast in Mass. Thursday afternoon and evening

The threat of severe storms was from noon to 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

By John Waller

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of southern New England until 8 p.m. Thursday.

“If you have outdoor plans, have a safe place to go (preferably indoors) if threatening weather approaches,” the service said shortly before 1 p.m.

Earlier, the service said the storms’ threats could include “damaging winds, large hail, [an] isolated tornado, [and] frequent lightning.”