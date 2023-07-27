Weather Live blog: Severe weather forecast in Mass. Thursday afternoon and evening The threat of severe storms was from noon to 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Follow along below for the latest updates on Thursday’s severe weather:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of southern New England until 8 p.m. Thursday.

“If you have outdoor plans, have a safe place to go (preferably indoors) if threatening weather approaches,” the service said shortly before 1 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 8 PM for much of southern New England.



Stay weather aware & have a way to receive warnings.



If you have outdoor plans, have a safe place to go (preferably indoors) if threatening weather approaches. #ctwx #mawx #riwx pic.twitter.com/eVXtZg25pd — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 27, 2023

Earlier, the service said the storms’ threats could include “damaging winds, large hail, [an] isolated tornado, [and] frequent lightning.”

1225 PM: Storms are developing in western MA & will become more numerous thru afternoon in SNE.



Threats:

– Damaging winds

– Large hail

– Isolated tornado

– Frequent lightning



Stay weather aware & have a way to receive warnings! #ctwx #mawx #riwx pic.twitter.com/BPqFtK313h — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 27, 2023