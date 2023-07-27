Live blog: Severe weather forecast in Mass. Thursday afternoon and evening

Newsletter Signup
Follow along below for the latest updates on Thursday’s severe weather:
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of southern New England until 8 p.m. Thursday.
“If you have outdoor plans, have a safe place to go (preferably indoors) if threatening weather approaches,” the service said shortly before 1 p.m.
Earlier, the service said the storms’ threats could include “damaging winds, large hail, [an] isolated tornado, [and] frequent lightning.”
