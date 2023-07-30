Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast Mostly sunny with low humidity. The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for very pleasant conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Similarly great weather is expected for much of the work week.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 77° Not as warm High 77° Low 63° RealFeel® 76 ° F

Humidity 41%

Precipitation 0%

Wind 14 MPH WNW

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 77 ° 77 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM

75 ° 75 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 6PM

73 ° 73 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 7PM

71 ° 71 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 8PM

68 ° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 9PM

67 ° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 10PM

67 ° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 11PM

67 ° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 12AM

64 ° 64 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 1AM

62 ° 62 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM

61 ° 61 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM

61° 61 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 77° 63°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 80° 64°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 75° 61°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 75° 64°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 78° 67°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 79° 69°

Sat Cloudy Cloudy 82° 67° Down Arrow

