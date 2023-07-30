Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast
Mostly sunny with low humidity.
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for very pleasant conditions across the region.
Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Similarly great weather is expected for much of the work week.
