Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Mostly sunny with low humidity.

The wind aids the fountain, in Quincy’s Hancock Adams Common, in providing a cool mist to those who, sit, walk, or cycle nearby.
By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for very pleasant conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Similarly great weather is expected for much of the work week.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

77°Not as warm
High 77°Low 63°
  • RealFeel® 76° F
  • Humidity 41%
  • Precipitation 0%
  • Wind 14 MPH WNW
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 77° 77 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM
  • 75° 75 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 6PM
  • 73° 73 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 7PM
  • 71° 71 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 8PM
  • 68° 68 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 9PM
  • 67° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 10PM
  • 67° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 11PM
  • 67° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 12AM
  • 64° 64 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 1AM
  • 62° 62 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM
  • 61° 61 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM
  • 61° 61 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM

  • Today July 30
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    77° 63°
  • Mon July 31
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    80° 64°
  • Tue August 01
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    75° 61°
  • Wed August 02
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    75° 64°
  • Thu August 03
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    78° 67°
  • Fri August 04
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    79° 69°
  • Sat August 05
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    82° 67°

