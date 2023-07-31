Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Tuesday’s forecast

Mostly sunny with comfortable humidity levels.

Shorts were in order on a warm summer morning in Boston for one bike rider.
The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a beautiful day with low humidity. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Tuesday calls for wonderfully pleasant conditions to welcome in the month of August.

Forecasters expect mostly sunny skies with light winds and very comfortable humidity levels. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

After a cool night, Wednesday’s conditions are expected to be similar to Tuesday’s.

