Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast Another beautiful day with low humidity. The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for mostly sunny skies. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for more picture-perfect, early August conditions.

Forecasters expect sunny skies, light winds, and comfortable humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday looks like another great day before chances of showers return to the forecast on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 76° Partly sunny; nice High 78° Low 60° RealFeel® 74 ° F

Humidity 34%

Precipitation 0%

Wind 14 MPH NW

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 74 ° 74 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 5PM

73 ° 73 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 6PM

71 ° 71 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 7PM

70 ° 70 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 8PM

67 ° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 9PM

64 ° 64 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 10PM

64 ° 64 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 11PM

64 ° 64 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 12AM

63 ° 63 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM

60 ° 60 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM

59 ° 59 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM

58° 58 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM

powered by:

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny Partly sunny 78° 60°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 74° 62°

Thu Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 78° 67°

Fri Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 76° 64°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 78° 62°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 81° 66°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 83° 69° Down Arrow

powered by: