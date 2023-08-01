Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast
Another beautiful day with low humidity.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for more picture-perfect, early August conditions.
Forecasters expect sunny skies, light winds, and comfortable humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Thursday looks like another great day before chances of showers return to the forecast on Friday.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
-
74°
74 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 0%
5PM
-
73°
73 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 0%
6PM
-
71°
71 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 0%
7PM
-
70°
70 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 0%
8PM
-
67°
67 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
9PM
-
64°
64 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
10PM
-
64°
64 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
11PM
-
64°
64 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
12AM
-
63°
63 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
1AM
-
60°
60 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
2AM
-
59°
59 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
3AM
-
58°
58 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
4AM
powered by:
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
August 01
Partly sunny
-
Wed
August 02
Mostly sunny
-
Thu
August 03
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
78°
67°
-
Fri
August 04
Thunderstorms
-
Sat
August 05
Partly sunny
-
Sun
August 06
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
81°
66°
-
Mon
August 07
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
83°
69°
powered by:
Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.