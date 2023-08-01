Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Another beautiful day with low humidity.

A helping hand was used to pull a boy off the floating dock in Waquoit Bay in Falmouth for a quick splash.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for mostly sunny skies. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for more picture-perfect, early August conditions.

Forecasters expect sunny skies, light winds, and comfortable humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Thursday looks like another great day before chances of showers return to the forecast on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

76°Partly sunny; nice
High 78°Low 60°
  • RealFeel® 74° F
  • Humidity 34%
  • Precipitation 0%
  • Wind 14 MPH NW
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 74° 74 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 5PM
  • 73° 73 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 6PM
  • 71° 71 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 7PM
  • 70° 70 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 8PM
  • 67° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 9PM
  • 64° 64 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 10PM
  • 64° 64 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 11PM
  • 64° 64 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 12AM
  • 63° 63 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM
  • 60° 60 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM
  • 59° 59 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM
  • 58° 58 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM

  • Today August 01
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    78° 60°
  • Wed August 02
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    74° 62°
  • Thu August 03
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    78° 67°
  • Fri August 04
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    76° 64°
  • Sat August 05
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    78° 62°
  • Sun August 06
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    81° 66°
  • Mon August 07
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    83° 69°

