Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast Partly cloudy and pleasant. The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for partly cloudy skies. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for one more dry, pleasant day before wet conditions arrive on Friday.

Forecasters expect a partly cloudy, breezy day with comfortable humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday.

