Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Partly cloudy and pleasant.

Boston weather -- A gull is at the helm ( steering wheel ) on this boat moored in Chatham Harbor Cape Cod.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for partly cloudy skies. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for one more dry, pleasant day before wet conditions arrive on Friday.

Forecasters expect a partly cloudy, breezy day with comfortable humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

71°Lots of sun; nice
High 72°Low 63°
  • RealFeel® 71° F
  • Humidity 52%
  • Precipitation 0%
  • Wind 13 MPH ESE
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 70° 70 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM
  • 70° 70 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM
  • 69° 69 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 7PM
  • 68° 68 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 8PM
  • 66° 66 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 9PM
  • 65° 65 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM
  • 65° 65 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM
  • 64° 64 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 12AM
  • 64° 64 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM
  • 63° 63 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM
  • 63° 63 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM
  • 62° 62 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 02
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    72° 63°
  • Thu August 03
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    80° 66°
  • Fri August 04
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    76° 66°
  • Sat August 05
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    81° 66°
  • Sun August 06
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    80° 66°
  • Mon August 07
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    80° 69°
  • Tue August 08
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    81° 66°

