Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast
Partly cloudy and pleasant.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for one more dry, pleasant day before wet conditions arrive on Friday.
Forecasters expect a partly cloudy, breezy day with comfortable humidity levels. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday.
