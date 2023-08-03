Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast
Showers and thunderstorms are expected.
A recent stretch of beautiful Boston weather will come to an end — briefly — on Friday.
Forecasters are calling for chances of showers and thunderstorms during the day and evening. Rain can be heavy at times. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.
There’s good news for the weekend, however. Saturday and Sunday both look seasonably warm and dry with comfortable humidity levels.
