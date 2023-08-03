Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast Showers and thunderstorms are expected. The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for rain and scattered thunderstorms. Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe

A recent stretch of beautiful Boston weather will come to an end — briefly — on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for chances of showers and thunderstorms during the day and evening. Rain can be heavy at times. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

There’s good news for the weekend, however. Saturday and Sunday both look seasonably warm and dry with comfortable humidity levels.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 79° Breezy in the p.m. High 80° Low 68° RealFeel® 78 ° F

Humidity 48%

Precipitation 14%

Wind 15 MPH S

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 78 ° 78 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 2% 5PM

76 ° 76 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 2% 6PM

75 ° 75 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 3% 7PM

73 ° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 8PM

71 ° 71 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 9PM

70 ° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 10PM

69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 11PM

69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 12AM

68 ° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 8% 1AM

68 ° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 10% 2AM

67 ° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 10% 3AM

67° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 14% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 80° 68°

Fri Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 78° 68°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 81° 66°

Sun Partly sunny Partly sunny 80° 66°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 74° 71°

Tue Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 84° 69°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 82° 69° Down Arrow

