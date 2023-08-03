Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

Showers and thunderstorms are expected.

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for rain and scattered thunderstorms.
By Jack Pickell

A recent stretch of beautiful Boston weather will come to an end — briefly — on Friday.

Forecasters are calling for chances of showers and thunderstorms during the day and evening. Rain can be heavy at times. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

There’s good news for the weekend, however. Saturday and Sunday both look seasonably warm and dry with comfortable humidity levels.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

79°Breezy in the p.m.
High 80°Low 68°
  • RealFeel® 78° F
  • Humidity 48%
  • Precipitation 14%
  • Wind 15 MPH S
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 78° 78 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 2% 5PM
  • 76° 76 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 2% 6PM
  • 75° 75 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 3% 7PM
  • 73° 73 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 8PM
  • 71° 71 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 9PM
  • 70° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 10PM
  • 69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 11PM
  • 69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 12AM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 8% 1AM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 10% 2AM
  • 67° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 10% 3AM
  • 67° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 14% 4AM

  • Today August 03
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    80° 68°
  • Fri August 04
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    78° 68°
  • Sat August 05
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    81° 66°
  • Sun August 06
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    80° 66°
  • Mon August 07
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    74° 71°
  • Tue August 08
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    84° 69°
  • Wed August 09
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    82° 69°

