Tornado confirmed in Mattapoisett

A fallen tree on Tinkham Lane in Mattapoisett.

The National Weather Service reports that a tornado has been confirmed in the South Coast town of Mattapoisett.

The tornado occurred around 11:30 a.m., officials said.

“The survey team is still investigating damage, and a more detailed statement on EF-rating, start & end times will be sent later today upon damage survey completion,” the service said early Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to the service’s announcement, the town released a statement about damage from the storm and the possibility of a tornado. No injuries had been reported, the town said.

Town officials said Tinkham Lane, Acushnet Road, and North Street north of the 195 interchange experienced severe weather.

“As a result of the severe weather there has been damage to homes and vehicles as well as a significant number of downed trees impacting roadway access and downing power lines,” the town said. “The Town’s Water Treatment Plant is believed to have sustained damage; it is still operational, but damage is still being assessed.”