Tornado confirmed in Mattapoisett

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The National Weather Service reports that a tornado has been confirmed in the South Coast town of Mattapoisett.
The tornado occurred around 11:30 a.m., officials said.
“The survey team is still investigating damage, and a more detailed statement on EF-rating, start & end times will be sent later today upon damage survey completion,” the service said early Tuesday afternoon.
Prior to the service’s announcement, the town released a statement about damage from the storm and the possibility of a tornado. No injuries had been reported, the town said.
Town officials said Tinkham Lane, Acushnet Road, and North Street north of the 195 interchange experienced severe weather.
“As a result of the severe weather there has been damage to homes and vehicles as well as a significant number of downed trees impacting roadway access and downing power lines,” the town said. “The Town’s Water Treatment Plant is believed to have sustained damage; it is still operational, but damage is still being assessed.”
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.