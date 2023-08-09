Weather Boston weather: More chances for flooding Thursday night The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Eastern Mass. and Rhode Island Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. More flooding is possible across the Boston region Thursday night. Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe

After Tuesday’s soaking rains and widespread flooding, the Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for additional chances for heavy rain.

Forecasters expect dry conditions during the morning and much of the afternoon, but chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase during the evening and overnight. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

[Thursday Night] A Flood watch is in place for Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island Thursday afternoon through Friday morning for 1-3", isolated 4"+, of rain that will fall in areas of southern New England that received 4-6"+ of rain on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/ppB1xH76Rh — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 9, 2023

Friday looks like a sunny day with high temperatures in the low 80s.

