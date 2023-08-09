Weather

Boston weather: More chances for flooding Thursday night

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Eastern Mass. and Rhode Island Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Flash flooding on St. Thomas More Rd. in Boston stranded some vehicles. A tow truck was at the scene.
More flooding is possible across the Boston region Thursday night. Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

After Tuesday’s soaking rains and widespread flooding, the Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for additional chances for heavy rain.

Forecasters expect dry conditions during the morning and much of the afternoon, but chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase during the evening and overnight. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

Friday looks like a sunny day with high temperatures in the low 80s.

