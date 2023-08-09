Weather
Boston weather: More chances for flooding Thursday night
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Eastern Mass. and Rhode Island Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
More flooding is possible across the Boston region Thursday night.
Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe
After
Tuesday’s soaking rains and widespread flooding, the Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for additional chances for heavy rain.
Forecasters expect dry conditions during the morning and much of the afternoon, but chances for showers and thunderstorms will increase during the evening and overnight. The
National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
Friday looks like a sunny day with high temperatures in the low 80s.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
81
°
81 degrees
sun
sun
Precipitation 0%
5PM
79
°
79 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 0%
6PM
77
°
77 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 0%
7PM
75
°
75 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
8PM
74
°
74 degrees
mooncloud
mooncloud
Precipitation 0%
9PM
74
°
74 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
10PM
72
°
72 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
11PM
71
°
71 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
12AM
70
°
70 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
1AM
69
°
69 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
2AM
68
°
68 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
3AM
66
°
66 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
4AM
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Today
August 09
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
83°
68°
Thu
August 10
Mostly cloudy with showers
Mostly cloudy with showers
85°
68°
Fri
August 11
Mostly sunny
Sat
August 12
Mostly cloudy
Sun
August 13
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
83°
65°
Mon
August 14
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
80°
66°
Tue
August 15
Thunderstorms
