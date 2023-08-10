Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

A sunny, beautiful day.

Boston weather -- Summer Beach chairs are lined up on the Nauset Town Beach, Orleans on a hot summer day on Cape Cod.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for sunny, warm conditions. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for picture-perfect conditions to wrap up the work week.

Forecasters expect a breezy day with sunny skies, comfortable humidity levels, and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday looks like a nice day to start, but chances for showers and thunderstorms increase during the afternoon and evening.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

79°Rain, a thunderstorm
High 85°Low 67°
  • RealFeel® 75° F
  • Humidity 55%
  • Precipitation 88%
  • Wind 16 MPH S
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 78° 78 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 77% 5PM
  • 74° 74 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 71% 6PM
  • 74° 74 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 79% 7PM
  • 73° 73 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 86% 8PM
  • 71° 71 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 86% 9PM
  • 71° 71 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 86% 10PM
  • 70° 70 degrees rain rain Precipitation 88% 11PM
  • 69° 69 degrees rain rain Precipitation 88% 12AM
  • 69° 69 degrees rain rain Precipitation 88% 1AM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 25% 2AM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 3AM
  • 67° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 20% 4AM

