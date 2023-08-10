Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast
A sunny, beautiful day.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for picture-perfect conditions to wrap up the work week.
Forecasters expect a breezy day with sunny skies, comfortable humidity levels, and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Saturday looks like a nice day to start, but chances for showers and thunderstorms increase during the afternoon and evening.
Hourly Forecast
-
78°
78 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 77%
5PM
-
74°
74 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 71%
6PM
-
74°
74 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 79%
7PM
-
73°
73 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 86%
8PM
-
71°
71 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 86%
9PM
-
71°
71 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 86%
10PM
-
70°
70 degrees
rain
rain
Precipitation 88%
11PM
-
69°
69 degrees
rain
rain
Precipitation 88%
12AM
-
69°
69 degrees
rain
rain
Precipitation 88%
1AM
-
68°
68 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 25%
2AM
-
68°
68 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 20%
3AM
-
67°
67 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 20%
4AM
-
Today
August 10
Rain
-
Fri
August 11
Mostly sunny
-
Sat
August 12
Mostly cloudy
-
Sun
August 13
Partly sunny with thunderstorms
Partly sunny with thunderstorms
85°
65°
-
Mon
August 14
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
80°
68°
-
Tue
August 15
Thunderstorms
-
Wed
August 16
Partly sunny
