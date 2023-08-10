Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast A sunny, beautiful day. The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for sunny, warm conditions. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for picture-perfect conditions to wrap up the work week.

Forecasters expect a breezy day with sunny skies, comfortable humidity levels, and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday looks like a nice day to start, but chances for showers and thunderstorms increase during the afternoon and evening.

