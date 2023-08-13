Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast Partly sunny and pleasant. The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for partly sunny, pleasant conditions. Vincent Alban for The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for pleasant mid-August conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 80s. Chances for rain will increase Monday evening and overnight.

Tuesday will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 84° A stray p.m. t-storm High 87° Low 67° RealFeel® 89 ° F

Humidity 66%

Precipitation 54%

Wind 12 MPH SSW

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 84 ° 84 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 54% 6PM

81 ° 81 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 49% 7PM

79 ° 79 degrees moon moon Precipitation 2% 8PM

76 ° 76 degrees moon moon Precipitation 2% 9PM

74 ° 74 degrees moon moon Precipitation 2% 10PM

71 ° 71 degrees moon moon Precipitation 2% 11PM

70 ° 70 degrees moon moon Precipitation 2% 12AM

69 ° 69 degrees moon moon Precipitation 1% 1AM

68 ° 68 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM

68 ° 68 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM

67 ° 67 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM

66° 66 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 5AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Partly sunny with thunderstorms Partly sunny with thunderstorms 87° 68°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 84° 67°

Tue Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 73° 65°

Wed Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 77° 67°

Thu Cloudy Cloudy 76° 66°

Fri Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 77° 64°

Sat Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 83° 68° Down Arrow

