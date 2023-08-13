Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

Partly sunny and pleasant.

Boston weather -- A kayaker paddles on the Charles River at Riverbend Park along Memorial Drive in Cambridge.
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for partly sunny, pleasant conditions. Vincent Alban for The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for pleasant mid-August conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 80s. Chances for rain will increase Monday evening and overnight.

Tuesday will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

84°A stray p.m. t-storm
High 87°Low 67°
  • RealFeel® 89° F
  • Humidity 66%
  • Precipitation 54%
  • Wind 12 MPH SSW
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 84° 84 degrees thunder thunder Precipitation 54% 6PM
  • 81° 81 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 49% 7PM
  • 79° 79 degrees moon moon Precipitation 2% 8PM
  • 76° 76 degrees moon moon Precipitation 2% 9PM
  • 74° 74 degrees moon moon Precipitation 2% 10PM
  • 71° 71 degrees moon moon Precipitation 2% 11PM
  • 70° 70 degrees moon moon Precipitation 2% 12AM
  • 69° 69 degrees moon moon Precipitation 1% 1AM
  • 68° 68 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM
  • 68° 68 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM
  • 67° 67 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM
  • 66° 66 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 5AM

  • Today August 13
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    87° 68°
  • Mon August 14
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    84° 67°
  • Tue August 15
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    73° 65°
  • Wed August 16
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    77° 67°
  • Thu August 17
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    76° 66°
  • Fri August 18
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    77° 64°
  • Sat August 19
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    83° 68°

