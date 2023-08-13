Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast
Partly sunny and pleasant.
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for pleasant mid-August conditions across the region.
Forecasters expect partly sunny skies, light winds, and high temperatures in the low 80s. Chances for rain will increase Monday evening and overnight.
Tuesday will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
-
84°
84 degrees
thunder
thunder
Precipitation 54%
6PM
-
81°
81 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 49%
7PM
-
79°
79 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 2%
8PM
-
76°
76 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 2%
9PM
-
74°
74 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 2%
10PM
-
71°
71 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 2%
11PM
-
70°
70 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 2%
12AM
-
69°
69 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 1%
1AM
-
68°
68 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
2AM
-
68°
68 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
3AM
-
67°
67 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
4AM
-
66°
66 degrees
moon
moon
Precipitation 0%
5AM
powered by:
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
August 13
Partly sunny with thunderstorms
Partly sunny with thunderstorms
87°
68°
-
Mon
August 14
Partly sunny
-
Tue
August 15
Thunderstorms
-
Wed
August 16
Mostly cloudy
-
Thu
August 17
Cloudy
-
Fri
August 18
Mostly cloudy
-
Sat
August 19
Mostly sunny
powered by:
