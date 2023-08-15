Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast
Mostly cloudy and cool.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for cooler-than-normal conditions and chances for rain.
Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies, widely scattered showers, and high temperatures only in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Thursday looks like a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 70s.
