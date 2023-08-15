Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Mostly cloudy and cool.

Boston weather -- , MA - June 23, 2018: Joaquin Vazquez, of Roslindale, takes in the view while fishing at Victory Park in Dorchester, MA on June 23, 2018.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for mostly cloudy skies. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for cooler-than-normal conditions and chances for rain.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies, widely scattered showers, and high temperatures only in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday looks like a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

68°Rain, heavy at times
High 69°Low 65°
  • RealFeel® 66° F
  • Humidity 89%
  • Precipitation 55%
  • Wind 12 MPH NE
  • Visibility 9MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 6PM
  • 68° 68 degrees rain rain Precipitation 55% 7PM
  • 67° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 8PM
  • 67° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 9PM
  • 66° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 37% 10PM
  • 66° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 43% 11PM
  • 66° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 12AM
  • 66° 66 degrees rain rain Precipitation 51% 1AM
  • 66° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 2AM
  • 65° 65 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 3AM
  • 65° 65 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 37% 4AM
  • 64° 64 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 47% 5AM

  • Today August 15
    Rain
    Rain
    69° 65°
  • Wed August 16
    Showers
    Showers
    72° 65°
  • Thu August 17
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    75° 66°
  • Fri August 18
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    80° 64°
  • Sat August 19
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    79° 64°
  • Sun August 20
    Sunny
    Sunny
    85° 69°
  • Mon August 21
    Showers
    Showers
    82° 63°

