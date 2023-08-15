Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast Mostly cloudy and cool. The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for mostly cloudy skies. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for cooler-than-normal conditions and chances for rain.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies, widely scattered showers, and high temperatures only in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday looks like a mostly cloudy day with highs in the 70s.

