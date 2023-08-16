Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast
Mostly cloudy and cooler than normal.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for cooler-than-normal temperatures and a few chances for rain.
Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies with spot showers. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.
Better chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
August 16
Showers
-
Thu
August 17
Showers
-
Fri
August 18
Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
80°
62°
-
Sat
August 19
Partly sunny
-
Sun
August 20
Sunny
-
Mon
August 21
Partly sunny
-
Tue
August 22
Partly sunny
