Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for mostly cloudy skies.

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for cooler-than-normal temperatures and a few chances for rain.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies with spot showers. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Better chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 69° A p.m. shower or two High 70° Low 65° RealFeel® 68 ° F

Humidity 86%

Precipitation 44%

Wind 9 MPH ENE

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 5PM

69 ° 69 degrees rain rain Precipitation 44% 6PM

68 ° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 7PM

68 ° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 8PM

67 ° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 9PM

67 ° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 10PM

66 ° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 11PM

66 ° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 12AM

66 ° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 1AM

66 ° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 2AM

65 ° 65 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 3AM

65° 65 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 70° 65°

Thu Showers Showers 75° 67°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 80° 62°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 77° 64°

Sun Sunny Sunny 83° 69°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 85° 63°

Tue Partly sunny Partly sunny 75° 59° Down Arrow

