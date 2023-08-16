Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

Mostly cloudy and cooler than normal.

Boston weather -- Natick, Ma., 07/24/2023, At Cochituate State Park, visitors stay cool in kayaks in the heat.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for mostly cloudy skies. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for cooler-than-normal temperatures and a few chances for rain.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies with spot showers. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

Better chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

69°A p.m. shower or two
High 70°Low 65°
  • RealFeel® 68° F
  • Humidity 86%
  • Precipitation 44%
  • Wind 9 MPH ENE
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 5PM
  • 69° 69 degrees rain rain Precipitation 44% 6PM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 7PM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 8PM
  • 67° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 9PM
  • 67° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 10PM
  • 66° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 11PM
  • 66° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 12AM
  • 66° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 1AM
  • 66° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 2AM
  • 65° 65 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 3AM
  • 65° 65 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 4AM

powered by:

AccuWeather Logo

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 16
    Showers
    Showers
    70° 65°
  • Thu August 17
    Showers
    Showers
    75° 67°
  • Fri August 18
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    80° 62°
  • Sat August 19
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    77° 64°
  • Sun August 20
    Sunny
    Sunny
    83° 69°
  • Mon August 21
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    85° 63°
  • Tue August 22
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    75° 59°

powered by:

AccuWeather Logo