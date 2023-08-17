Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

Chances for showers and thunderstorms.

Boston, MA, 07/22/2019 -- A woman stood under a tree on Boston Common as she waited out the rain. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for showers and thunderstorms. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for wet, sometimes stormy conditions with drier, pleasant weather to follow.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be chances for severe storms along with the potential for strong winds and flash flooding.

Dry, cool, and less humid air moves in Friday night into Saturday, which will feature partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

68°Humid; a p.m. shower
High 71°Low 67°
  • RealFeel® 67° F
  • Humidity 87%
  • Precipitation 40%
  • Wind 10 MPH E
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 18% 5PM
  • 69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 14% 6PM
  • 69° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 18% 7PM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 28% 8PM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 28% 9PM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 10PM
  • 68° 68 degrees rain rain Precipitation 40% 11PM
  • 67° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 37% 12AM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 1AM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 2AM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 3AM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 4AM

powered by:

AccuWeather Logo

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 17
    Showers
    Showers
    71° 67°
  • Fri August 18
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    79° 62°
  • Sat August 19
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    77° 64°
  • Sun August 20
    Sunny
    Sunny
    83° 69°
  • Mon August 21
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    83° 64°
  • Tue August 22
    Showers
    Showers
    74° 60°
  • Wed August 23
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    73° 60°

powered by:

AccuWeather Logo