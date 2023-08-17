Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast
Chances for showers and thunderstorms.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for wet, sometimes stormy conditions with drier, pleasant weather to follow.
Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be chances for severe storms along with the potential for strong winds and flash flooding.
Dry, cool, and less humid air moves in Friday night into Saturday, which will feature partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.
