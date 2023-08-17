Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast Chances for showers and thunderstorms. The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for showers and thunderstorms. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for wet, sometimes stormy conditions with drier, pleasant weather to follow.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be chances for severe storms along with the potential for strong winds and flash flooding.

Friday will feature a round of strong to severe storms in the morning and afternoon. The main hazards are damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding, with a lower but still present risk of tornadoes. https://t.co/aqcnsXtpuk pic.twitter.com/xMxNYSGli5 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 17, 2023

Dry, cool, and less humid air moves in Friday night into Saturday, which will feature partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 68° Humid; a p.m. shower High 71° Low 67° RealFeel® 67 ° F

Humidity 87%

Precipitation 40%

Wind 10 MPH E

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 18% 5PM

69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 14% 6PM

69 ° 69 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 18% 7PM

68 ° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 28% 8PM

68 ° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 28% 9PM

68 ° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 10PM

68 ° 68 degrees rain rain Precipitation 40% 11PM

67 ° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 37% 12AM

68 ° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 1AM

68 ° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 2AM

68 ° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 34% 3AM

68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 40% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Showers Showers 71° 67°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 79° 62°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 77° 64°

Sun Sunny Sunny 83° 69°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 83° 64°

Tue Showers Showers 74° 60°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 73° 60° Down Arrow

