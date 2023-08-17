Weather Boston weather: Potential for severe thunderstorms in Friday’s forecast More rain is on the way. Hail and flash flooding are also possible. Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe

Brace yourselves, Boston: One of the wettest summers recorded since 1872 is about to bring more rain on Friday.

Isolated pockets of these storms are expected to be severe, with thunder and lightning as the main threat. The nearly all-day deluge could also bring with it damaging winds, pea-sized hail and even a lower but still present risk of flash flooding and tornadoes.

Warm & muggy overnight with increase shower chances especially the second-half of the night. Can't rule out a few rumbles of thunder as well over the south coast #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/qmgwDEqU3M — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 17, 2023

Here’s what to expect and when to anticipate the stormy weather this Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

When will it rain Friday?

NWS Boston meteorologist Matthew Belk said a warm front moves north through New England around midnight, and storms will follow shortly after.

Rainy weather and thunderstorms will last into Friday afternoon, potentially bringing three-quarters of an inch to an inch of rainfall.

Main band of downpours tomorrow looks like morning to early afternoon time frame



A few more showers/downpours may pop behind it for the late afternoon and early evening before drying out



Some sun would be nice. pic.twitter.com/dT1W0i0ydL — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) August 17, 2023

As early as 2 p.m., a cold front will then move in from the west, leading to drier, cooler conditions and putting an end to the worst of the severe weather. But Boston and especially southeast Massachusetts could still see a cluster of rain storms into the evening.

Showers and thunderstorms Friday morning into early Friday afternoon then clearing late in the day. Some strong to severe storms are possible Friday morning. Partly cloudy Saturday and mostly sunny skies Sunday! #7news pic.twitter.com/h7NhTOMkym — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) August 17, 2023

Other threats in the forecast

The main concerns for tomorrow are the risk of thunderstorms and lighting, especially earlier in the day, according to Belk.

“If you’re outdoors, and you hear thunder, you are in range,” Belk said. “It’s probably time to go inside at that point. That’s the best advice we can give.”

Tomorrow we're tracking the risk of some severe storms rolling in by early morning. Time frame we're watching is 7am-1pm. Main risks will be damaging wind gusts, street flooding and possible hail. A low risk for a tornado is possible as well #wcvb pic.twitter.com/0zwsDXd87n — David Williams (@Wxdavidw) August 17, 2023

Belk said damaging winds are the next biggest threat. The NWS forecast shows winds could gust up to 21 mph on Friday.

Hail about half an inch in size, even an inch in areas that see the most severe storms, is also a concern. While a lower risk, flash flooding is still a possibility and the severity depends on how fast a storm moves over an area — though Belk did give some good news that the torrential rain is expected to move quickly over the region.

Tornadoes are similarly a lower risk.

As the warm front moves in, residents can expect the weather to be hot and muggy, with a high of 81 degrees. But once that cold front dries up the stormy air, Friday night will see a low of 60 degrees, and that drier, cooler weather will stay put through Saturday.

The forecast calls for a weekend of sunnier skies before it the potential for rain rolls in again Monday night.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 71° 67°

Fri Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 80° 63°

Sat Partly sunny Partly sunny 77° 64°

Sun Sunny Sunny 83° 69°

Mon Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 83° 64°

Tue Showers Showers 74° 60°

Wed Mostly sunny Mostly sunny 76° 63° Down Arrow

