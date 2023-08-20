Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast A warm, muggy day. The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for warm, muggy conditions. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for warm, muggy conditions with chances for rain.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the 80s. There will be chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler, drier air settles in Monday night leading to a stretch of pleasant, comfortable weather lasting through Thursday.

