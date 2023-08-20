Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Monday’s forecast

A warm, muggy day.

Shorts were in order on a warm summer morning in Boston for one bike rider.
The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for warm, muggy conditions. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Monday calls for warm, muggy conditions with chances for rain.

Forecasters expect mostly cloudy skies, humid air, and high temperatures in the 80s. There will be chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler, drier air settles in Monday night leading to a stretch of pleasant, comfortable weather lasting through Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

83°Warmer with hazy sun
High 83°Low 69°
  • RealFeel® 81° F
  • Humidity 42%
  • Precipitation 0%
  • Wind 12 MPH WSW
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 80° 80 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 6PM
  • 79° 79 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 7PM
  • 76° 76 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 8PM
  • 74° 74 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 9PM
  • 73° 73 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM
  • 72° 72 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM
  • 71° 71 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 12AM
  • 69° 69 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM
  • 68° 68 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM
  • 68° 68 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM
  • 67° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 4AM
  • 67° 67 degrees mooncloud mooncloud Precipitation 0% 5AM

  • Today August 20
    Hazy sunshine
    Hazy sunshine
    83° 69°
  • Mon August 21
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    Partly sunny with thunderstorms
    84° 64°
  • Tue August 22
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    74° 60°
  • Wed August 23
    Sunny
    Sunny
    73° 61°
  • Thu August 24
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    76° 65°
  • Fri August 25
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    75° 66°
  • Sat August 26
    Rain
    Rain
    73° 64°

