Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Wednesday’s forecast

Comfortable, fall-like conditions.

Boston weather , MA. 05/16/23 - Kenmore Square, Commonwealth Avenue, and the Citgo sign.
The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for a comfortable day with low humidity. Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Wednesday calls for another fall-like day with dry comfortable air.

Forecasters expect sunny skies, low humidity, and high temperatures in the 70s.

Muggier air will move in overnight ahead of a partly cloudy day on Thursday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

72°Breezy this morning
High 74°Low 62°
  • RealFeel® 72° F
  • Humidity 56%
  • Precipitation 0%
  • Wind 9 MPH SE
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 74° 74 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM
  • 73° 73 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM
  • 71° 71 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 7PM
  • 69° 69 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 8PM
  • 67° 67 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 9PM
  • 66° 66 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM
  • 67° 67 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM
  • 66° 66 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 12AM
  • 64° 64 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM
  • 63° 63 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM
  • 63° 63 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM
  • 61° 61 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 22
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    74° 62°
  • Wed August 23
    Sunny
    Sunny
    75° 60°
  • Thu August 24
    Partly sunny with showers
    Partly sunny with showers
    76° 63°
  • Fri August 25
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    71° 66°
  • Sat August 26
    Cloudy
    Cloudy
    74° 61°
  • Sun August 27
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    72° 59°
  • Mon August 28
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    73° 61°

