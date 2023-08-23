Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast
A mix of sun and clouds.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for warmer and muggier conditions across the region.
Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds, increasing humidity, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and on Friday.
