Boston weather: Here's what to expect from Thursday's forecast

A mix of sun and clouds.

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for warmer and muggier conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds, increasing humidity, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and on Friday.

