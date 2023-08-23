Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Thursday’s forecast

A mix of sun and clouds.

Boston weather -- A gull is at the helm ( steering wheel ) on this boat moored in Chatham Harbor Cape Cod.
The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for a mix of sun and clouds. David L Ryan/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Thursday calls for warmer and muggier conditions across the region.

Forecasters expect a mix of sun and clouds, increasing humidity, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

There will be chances for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and on Friday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

71°Mostly sunny
High 71°Low 60°
  • RealFeel® 71° F
  • Humidity 50%
  • Precipitation 0%
  • Wind 12 MPH ESE
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 72° 72 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 5PM
  • 71° 71 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 6PM
  • 69° 69 degrees sun sun Precipitation 0% 7PM
  • 67° 67 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 8PM
  • 65° 65 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 9PM
  • 64° 64 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 10PM
  • 64° 64 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 11PM
  • 63° 63 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 12AM
  • 61° 61 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 1AM
  • 61° 61 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 2AM
  • 60° 60 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 3AM
  • 59° 59 degrees moon moon Precipitation 0% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 23
    Mostly sunny
    Mostly sunny
    71° 60°
  • Thu August 24
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    78° 63°
  • Fri August 25
    Rain
    Rain
    73° 66°
  • Sat August 26
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    75° 61°
  • Sun August 27
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    71° 60°
  • Mon August 28
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    74° 61°
  • Tue August 29
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    72° 62°

