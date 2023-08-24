Weather Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast A rainy day with chances for downpours. The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for showers and thunderstorms. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

The Boston weather forecast for Friday is calling for muggy, rainy conditions.

Forecasters expect showers and thunderstorms with chances for downpours. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

More showers will be possible on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast Boston, MA 77° Increasing clouds High 77° Low 64° RealFeel® 76 ° F

Humidity 44%

Precipitation 65%

Wind 12 MPH S

Visibility 10MI Hourly Forecast 79 ° 79 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 5PM

77 ° 77 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 6PM

75 ° 75 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 1% 7PM

72 ° 72 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 8PM

70 ° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 9PM

68 ° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 10PM

68 ° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 11PM

67 ° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 12AM

67 ° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 11% 1AM

66 ° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 2AM

66 ° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 3AM

66° 66 degrees rain rain Precipitation 65% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast Today Mostly cloudy Mostly cloudy 77° 64°

Fri Rain Rain 72° 67°

Sat Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms 78° 63°

Sun Intermittent clouds Intermittent clouds 73° 60°

Mon Partly sunny Partly sunny 74° 61°

Tue Rain Rain 72° 65°

Wed Thunderstorms Thunderstorms 75° 58° Down Arrow

