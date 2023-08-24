Weather

Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast

A rainy day with chances for downpours.

Boston weather -- 07-18-22: Boston, MA: A backpack wearing pedestrian is reflected in a window of the John Hancock Building as he uses an umbrella to protect himself from the rain.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday calls for showers and thunderstorms. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe

By Jack Pickell

The Boston weather forecast for Friday is calling for muggy, rainy conditions.

Forecasters expect showers and thunderstorms with chances for downpours. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

More showers will be possible on Saturday.

Daily Local Weather Forecast

Boston, MA

77°Increasing clouds
High 77°Low 64°
  • RealFeel® 76° F
  • Humidity 44%
  • Precipitation 65%
  • Wind 12 MPH S
  • Visibility 10MI

Hourly Forecast

  • 79° 79 degrees suncloud suncloud Precipitation 0% 5PM
  • 77° 77 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 0% 6PM
  • 75° 75 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 1% 7PM
  • 72° 72 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 8PM
  • 70° 70 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 9PM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 10PM
  • 68° 68 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 11PM
  • 67° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 7% 12AM
  • 67° 67 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 11% 1AM
  • 66° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 2AM
  • 66° 66 degrees clouds clouds Precipitation 49% 3AM
  • 66° 66 degrees rain rain Precipitation 65% 4AM

Daily Local Weather Forecast

  • Today August 24
    Mostly cloudy
    Mostly cloudy
    77° 64°
  • Fri August 25
    Rain
    Rain
    72° 67°
  • Sat August 26
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
    78° 63°
  • Sun August 27
    Intermittent clouds
    Intermittent clouds
    73° 60°
  • Mon August 28
    Partly sunny
    Partly sunny
    74° 61°
  • Tue August 29
    Rain
    Rain
    72° 65°
  • Wed August 30
    Thunderstorms
    Thunderstorms
    75° 58°

