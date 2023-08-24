Weather
Boston weather: Here’s what to expect from Friday’s forecast
A rainy day with chances for downpours.
The Boston weather forecast for Friday is calling for muggy, rainy conditions.
Forecasters expect showers and thunderstorms with chances for downpours. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.
More showers will be possible on Saturday.
Daily Local Weather Forecast
Hourly Forecast
-
79°
79 degrees
suncloud
suncloud
Precipitation 0%
5PM
-
77°
77 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 0%
6PM
-
75°
75 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 1%
7PM
-
72°
72 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 7%
8PM
-
70°
70 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 7%
9PM
-
68°
68 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 7%
10PM
-
68°
68 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 7%
11PM
-
67°
67 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 7%
12AM
-
67°
67 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 11%
1AM
-
66°
66 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 49%
2AM
-
66°
66 degrees
clouds
clouds
Precipitation 49%
3AM
-
66°
66 degrees
rain
rain
Precipitation 65%
4AM
Daily Local Weather Forecast
-
Today
August 24
Mostly cloudy
-
Fri
August 25
Rain
-
Sat
August 26
Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms
78°
63°
-
Sun
August 27
Intermittent clouds
Intermittent clouds
73°
60°
-
Mon
August 28
Partly sunny
-
Tue
August 29
Rain
-
Wed
August 30
Thunderstorms
