Weather After yet more rain, Boston starts to dry out this weekend Humidity is going to continue to be high through Saturday and then be more moderate Sunday into Monday. Pedestrians covered up while walking through rain in downtown Boston.





As I write this, Boston has had 1.79 inches of rainfall from this latest storm, adding to the 3.50 inches that had already fallen for the month by this morning.

The summer total is now at 19.50 for the season, and we aren’t done. Boston is climbing the ranks and approaching the second-wettest summer on record.

As of this writing, Boston has received over 19 inches of rain this summer. NOAA

Humidity is going to continue to be high through Saturday and then be more moderate Sunday into Monday. We’re going to have to wait until later next week for cooler, drier, and more refreshing air to move into the region.

In terms of rainfall overnight, there could be a few showers, especially late at night, but from roughly Boston northward, it looks more like drizzle and lighter showers. Across southeastern Massachusetts, there are some signs of heavy downpours and even thunderstorms late Friday and early Saturday.

If you look at the predictive radar loop, you can see how the most concentrated area of rain is forecast to remain in that area through the pre-sunrise hours Saturday morning.

Areas of rain are forecast to move through southeastern Mass overnight, with some showers elsewhere. WEATHERBELL

If we get some sunshine tomorrow, temperatures could reach and exceed 80 degrees. Even without the sunshine, we should be well into the 70s, and it’ll certainly feel like summer.

There might be a few pop-up showers, but actually most of the day will be dry and there won’t be anything as widespread as the past 24 hours.

Dew points will be near 70 on Saturday for a very humid afternoon. WEATHERBELL

As a cold front pushes east of New England, it will allow drier air to move in for Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 70s and the dew points will have fallen, making it more comfortable. Showers are unlikely.

Monday is a very nice day with sunshine, and although temperatures will be slightly cooler than average, they’ll still be warm.

Tropical Storm Franklin is going to move up through the Atlantic west of Bermuda early next week. On this track, it will not directly impact New England but could cause some rip currents and some big swells.

Tropical storm Franklin is forecast to become a hurricane as it passes east of the Atlantic Seaboard next week. NHC

During the middle of next week, a cold front is going to sweep east and usher in Canadian air. This is going to feel quite a bit different, with dew points falling and creating morning temperatures into the 50s.

September arrives later next week, and in a summer that has not seen much heat at all, it looks as though our first taste of fall is actually going to come a little earlier than usual. Whether or not there’s any more good beach weather on the horizon still remains to be seen.

The summer of 2023 will be remembered for the excessive rain and certainly not excessive heat.